Dienstag, 09.09.2025
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
08.09.25 | 14:07
PR Newswire
09.09.2025 11:54 Uhr
GAC Accelerates "European Market Plan" at IAA MOBILITY 2025 with AION V Officially Entering Europe

MUNICH, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, 2025, IAA MOBILITY 2025 officially opened in Munich, Germany. GAC made a stunning debut with five flagship new energy models, unveiling its "GAC Solution" for the future of mobility, sharing the progress of its "European Market Plan," and announcing the European launch of the AION V. GAC showcased its "GAC Solution" in "top quality, smart technology, and green mobility", presenting the latest achievements of China's automotive industry to global audiences.

AION V

Specifically, GAC presented the first global strategic model, the AION V, which embodies core values "safe, green, smart, and comfortable," precisely meeting the needs of European family users. In terms of safety, the AION V achieves a Five-Star Safety Rating from Euro NCAP and features a second-generation magazine battery designed not to ignite even under gunfire, providing comprehensive safety protection; in sustainability, it offers a WLTP range of 510 km and supports fast charging from 10% to 80% SOC in just 24 minutes, making eco-friendly travel efficient and convenient; for intelligence, the smart cabin and leading driver-assist features enhance ease of use; and in comfort, the 2775 mm long wheelbase offers generous space and skin-friendly seats, ensuring a pleasant experience both daily and on long trips.

The AION V officially enters the European market with a price starting at €35,990 (It may differ by country, please stay tuned for the official launch pricing in your region), and will begin deliveries this month to users in countries such as Poland, Portugal, and Finland. To ensure a worry-free user experience, the AION V comes with an 8 year/160,000km vehicle warranty and an 8 year/200,000km battery warranty in the European market. In addition, GAC has partnered with Allianz Partners to offer pan-European roadside assistance free of charge for three years.

In addition, beyond the AION V, the AION UT, an intelligent lifestyle vehicle tailored for the global market, also drew significant attention at the show.

In the beginning, our focus will be on the AION brand, bringing a greener, smarter, and more enjoyable mobility experience. Step by step, we are confident that GAC will grow into a well-recognized brand in Europe, known for high quality, advanced technology, and reliability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2768556/AION_V.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-accelerates-european-market-plan-at-iaa-mobility-2025-with-aion-v-officially-entering-europe-302550588.html

