Vancouver, BC, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: FSXLF) (FSE: V3H) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") announces that it has commenced mobilizing a second drill rig to its flagship Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The rig and crew are being provided by Zenex Drilling, the Company's drilling partner.

Key Highlights:

District-scale epithermal Wild Dog structural corridor: 15 km epithermal structural corridor with geophysics indicating >1,000m vertical extent 1 .

epithermal Wild Dog structural corridor: Outstanding high-grade drill intercepts to date 2 : WDG-08 - 8.4 m @ 49.9 g/t AuEq from 154 m (46.5 g/t Au, 1.7% Cu, 66.3 g/t Ag), and WDG-02 - 7.0 m @ 11.2 g/t AuEq from 65 m (5.5 g/t Au, 3.5% Cu, 68.8 g/t Ag).

drill intercepts to date : Large copper-gold porphyry potential at Magiabe 1 : Mobile MT geophysics defines a potential copper-gold porphyry target 1.5 km west of the Wild Dog epithermal structure potentially 1,000 m in diameter and over 2,000 m in depth.

at Magiabe : Current Phase 1 program only testing shallow, potential open-pit mineralization on epithermal: Sinivit target 1.5 km strike length only 10% of epithermal, and Max target depth with current drilling only ~100 m.

Second drill rig being mobilized to site to : Extend drilling at Sinivit to depth; Accelerate completion of currently planned 28 holes at Sinivit; Accelerate stepping out to the North to Kavasuki target, and Accelerate potential initial drilling at Magiabe porphyry.

"The current drill program success, along with the interpretation and analysis of the Mobile MT geophysics data has given us confidence in accelerating our drilling program on both the epithermal and porphyry targets at Wild Dog," stated Greg McCunn, CEO. "The potential for significant mineralization at depth below the current drilling at Sinivit is highly evident and continuing to step out North from Sinivit to the Kavasuki target is high priority on the epithermal system. If all goes according to plan, we expect to have the second rig up and running in early November.

"There is still a significant amount of initial groundwork to be done prior to drilling at the Magiabe porphyry, but having a second rig on site will allow us to prioritize the work as soon as we are ready."

The high-grade results to-date from the current drill program at the Sinivit epithermal target are shown in Figure 1. The Sinivit target is open to the North (toward Kavasuki target), at depth, and along strike to the South.

Figure 1: Long section looking west through the Sinivit target area showing drilling completed to-date with key intervals.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/265601_46b61895049e2966_002full.jpg

About Zenex Drilling

Zenex Drilling is a leading PNG-based drilling contractor with a proven track record of safe, efficient, and high-quality diamond drilling across the country's most challenging terrains. Their experience and capability underpin GPAC's ability to deliver on ambitious exploration programs.

On behalf of Great Pacific Gold

Greg McCunn, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The Company adheres to industry best practices for Quality Assurance and Quality Control. Drill core samples were submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified laboratory. Samples were securely sealed in poly-weave bags with single-use tie-locks to maintain chain of custody. Analytical testing was completed using fire assay with additional multi-element MS48 analysis completed in Australia.

Diamond drill hole WDG-02 was drilled using a combination of HQ and PQ diameter core, while the remainder of the holes were drilled with PQ. Certified reference materials (standards) and blanks were inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry-standard protocols. Blanks were routinely inserted after high-grade intervals, and certified standards were included at a frequency of at least 5%. All assay batches received to date have passed QAQC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits. Core recoveries for all holes were within acceptable ranges, with sampling procedures carefully managed in intervals where ground conditions were variable or fragile.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship Project is located in the East New Britain province of PNG. The Project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 meters deep based on a recent MobileMT geophysics survey. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 meters in diameter and over 2,000 meters deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-02 which intercepted 7.0 meters at 11.2 g/t AuEq from 65 meters. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with 5,000 meters planned over 28 holes.

Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025, and are working on developing a follow-up Phase 2 program for Q1 2026.

Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 See news release date August 18, 2025.

2 See recent news release dated September 2, 2025 for drilling details and full results.

