"Pacifica Silver is poised to embark on one of the most significant exploration efforts in the Claudia Project's history," stated Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica. "Drilling in 2007 and 2021 by previous operators confirmed high-grade silver-gold mineralization near historical mine workings over approximately 2 km of strike along the Aguilareña vein, part of the adjacent Guadalupana vein, and the Veta Central vein. Our upcoming Phase I drill program aims to expand upon these zones of known high-grade mineralization and test previously undrilled, high-priority targets. Concurrently, our team will conduct boots-on-the-ground geological work to enhance our understanding of the Project's geologic model and identify new targets for future drill programs."

Overview

The Claudia Project, which covers the historical El Papantón mining district in Durango, Mexico, features high-grade silver and gold mineralization within quartz-adularia veins and breccias, hosted along multiple northwest-striking structures that form an extensive 11 km-long horsetail structural complex. Among these structures are four known principal veins and numerous vein offshoots, with the majority of past exploration being focused on portions of the Aguilareña and Guadalupana veins, where a previous operator defined a historical resource in the early 1990s.

To date, approximately 10% of more than 30 kilometres in strike length of known veins have been tested by drilling. Surface mapping and trenching by prior operators, coupled with multiple small-scale historical mine workings, suggest strong potential for additional high-grade silver-gold discoveries along the Aguilareña-Tres Reyes, Guadalupana and Veta Central veins, and across at least 10 other untested structures in the vein array (see Figure 1). Additionally, large areas of the vein array have yet to be mapped and sampled.

Phase I Drill Program

The Company plans to initiate an 8,000-metre Phase I drill program at the end of September 2025 (see Figure 2 for locations of planned priority drill holes described below). The program aims to expand areas of known high-grade silver-gold mineralization by:

(1) Stepping out from higher-grade intercepts encountered in 2021 drilling by a prior operator (Durango Gold) along portions of the Aguilareña, Guadalupana, and Veta Central veins; and

(2) Drill testing high-priority, previously undrilled targets at the Mark Twain, Veta West and VCE veins.

Figure 1 - Claudia Property Vein Map





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10814/265607_7623379d54db6847_001full.jpg

First, drilling is planned to step out from the best intercepts encountered from 2021 drilling carried out by Durango Gold (see yellow highlighted labels in Figure 2). These include Hole 21CLAU011D, which intersected 9.15 metres at an average of 688 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq calculated using an 80:1 silver-to-gold ratio), from 157.75 metres, including 3.15 metres of 1,352 g/t AgEq; and Hole 21CLAU34D, which intersected 4.15 metres of 554 g/t AgEq from 140.8 metres, including 0.55 metres of 1,955 g/t AgEq (see Table 1). Priority holes are also planned to potentially expand the fully open Veta Central mineralization discovered in 2021 with hole 21CLAU31D that returned 6.05 metres of 192 g/t AgEq from 62.1 metres, including 1.0 metre of 437 g/t AgEq.

Second, the Company plans to drill test high-priority, previously undrilled targets such as the silver-rich Mark Twain vein, known only from historical underground sampling conducted in the early 1990s. Two other targets, Veta West and the VCE structural intersection (see Figure 2), have been prioritized for drilling as both locations presented strongly anomalous silver-gold values in previous surface rock chip sampling. The portion of Veta West to be drilled in Phase I is near the intersection between the Aguilareña and Mark Twain veins, while the primary target at VCE is the intersection between a north-south striking vein and an east-west striking vein. These structural intersections are highly prospective for silver-gold mineralization.

The Company has engaged a skilled drilling contractor based in the city of Durango to carry out the drill program.

Figure 2 - Map of Priority Drill Hole Locations for Phase I Drill Program





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10814/265607_7623379d54db6847_002full.jpg

Property-wide Exploration

In tandem with the Phase I drill program, Pacifica's geological team and field personnel plan to undertake detailed geological mapping and systematic surface sampling to enhance the Company's understanding of the Project's mineralized system, of which only a small portion has been mapped and sampled by previous operators. Many of the Project's earlier-stage targets such as La Concepcion, Providencia, Mina de Oro/Mina Vieja include historical mine workings that have yet to be mapped and sampled.

This work aims to identify and delineate potentially many more vein outcrops, particularly within the northwest-striking horsetail structural complex, and to refine the structural and lithological controls on high-grade silver-gold mineralization. The Company believes there is strong potential to define new high-priority drill targets for upcoming drill programs.

Furthermore, the Company plans to conduct a 27-line-kilometer IP and resistivity survey during the fourth quarter of 2025, as no prior geophysical surveys are known to have been conducted at the Project. This initial survey aims to identify chargeability features related to mineralized veins on the Project and to potentially identify prospective veins that have not yet been sampled or drilled.

Table 1 - Summary of Selected 2021 Drill Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m)

Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AgEq (g/t) 21CLAU001D 53.5 76.4 22.90 at an average of 0.94 60 135 including 54.5 59.3 4.80 at an average of 3.17 233 487 which includes 57.95 58.6 0.65 @ 10.25 1220 2,040 and also 75.15 76.05 0.90 @ 1.105 31 119 and also 156.65 157.7 1.05 at an average of 1.065 44 129 21CLAU005D 62 65 3.00 at an average of 5.27 82 503 including 62 63 1.00 @ 15.55 233 1,477 and 72 76.2 4.20 at an average of 2.34 61 248 which includes 73.1 74.2 1.10 @ 6.39 176 687 and 128.2 134.55 6.35 at an average of 1.44 27 142 including 129.3 134.55 5.25 at an average of 1.70 32 168 which includes 132.35 133.5 1.15 @ 3.03 70 312 21CLAU007D 95.3 99 3.70 at an average of 0.81 23.8 89 including 95.3 96.3 1.00 @ 1.57 40 165 also 101 146 45.0 at an average of 0.83 20 86 including 120.3 144.7 24.4 at an average of 1.25 16 116 which includes 133.1 134.1 1.00 @ 7.37 16 606 21CLAU011D 122.55 169.9 47.35 at an average of 1.48 43 162 including 122.55 157.75 35.20 at an average of 0.30 11 35 including 157.75 166.9 9.15 at an average of 6.38 178 688 which includes 158.75 161.9 3.15 at an average of 12.41 359 1,352 OR 158.75 162.8 4.05 at an average of 10.54 317 1,160 containing 160.8 161.9 1.1 @ 20.8 557 2,221 21CLAU031D 62.1 68.15 6.05 at an average of 1.27 90 192 including 63.1 64.1 1 @ 2.38 247 437 and 65.75 66.6 0.85 @ 2.69 40 255 21CLAU034D 134.2 144.95 10.75 at an average of 2.66 15 228 including 140.8 144.95 4.15 at an average of 6.60 26 554 which includes 140.8 141.35 0.55 @ 24.00 35 1,955 or 140.8 142.35 1.55 @ 10.52 18 859 Note: true widths are estimated to be 75% to 90% of the reported down-hole interval lengths.

Patrick Loury, AIPG CPG, exploration technical advisor for Pacifica Silver Corp., is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

2021 Drilling QA/QC

The 2021 drill samples were collected from HQ-diameter core and were logged and sampled at the Durango Gold (now Pacifica's) gated and enclosed facility in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango. Sample lengths varied from 0.25 m to 3.90 m, but the vast majority were in the range of 0.90 m to 1.10 m. Durango Gold geologists marked the core lengthwise to best divide the core into halves, perpendicular to veins, mineralized fractures and vein-breccia. Sample intervals were cut in half lengthwise and one-half of each sample was placed into pre-numbered plastic sample bags with numbered sample tickets and closed with ties. The closed sample bags were placed into numbered shipping sacks along with numbered bags of coarse preparation blanks and certified reference material (CRMs or "standards") inserted for quality control/ quality assurance purposes.

All samples were transported to the ALS Minerals (ALS) laboratory in Zacatecas, Zacatecas State, Mexico by ALS personnel. At the ALS laboratory, the samples were crushed in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm, and riffle split to a 1 kg subsample which was pulverized to 85% at 75 µm. ALS then shipped 200 g splits of the pulverized material by air freight to the ALS assay laboratories in North Vancouver, Canada, and in Vientiane, Laos, for analysis. Gold was analyzed by 30 g fire-assay fusion with an AA finish (method code Au AA23); samples with >10 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire-assay fusion and gravimetric finish. Silver was analyzed by ICP AES following 4-acid digestion of 0.5 g aliquots (method code Ag OG62). ALS holds accreditation under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures and is independent of both Pacifica and Durango Gold.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated throughout the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with approximately 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Janampalla Property located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Pacifica is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

