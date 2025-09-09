Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces further high-grade channel samples from its ongoing trenching program at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. The sampling is being conducted concurrently with diamond core drilling at the Randy trend on the project. An interval of 5 metres that averaged 8.9 grams/tonne (g/t)* gold was mapped and sampled (see Table 1). The trench is west of the previously announced trench 25RACH-001 (see news release dated August 7, 2025). Trenching is being used to extend mineralization at Randy's Pit as well as the area of historical drilling by Iamgold. This trench is the western extension of previously sampled zones 150 metres south of Randy's Pit (see Figure 1).

Mineralization is hosted within northeast striking sheared felsic intrusive lithologies within a siltstone-basalt sequence encountered at Randy's Pit. This northeast-oriented mineralized interval is parallel to similar shears in trench 25RACH-002, where a grab sample of 57 g/t was taken. Trenches are being excavated south of Randy's Pit to extend the Randy's Pit mineralized corridor for future drilling. The observation of northeast shearing is further evidence of the complexity of the mineralized system, which is positive for gold mineralization.

Table 1: Mineralized zone in trench 25RACH-005.

Sample ID Easting Northing FROM (m) TO (m) INTERVAL (m) FA Au (g/t) 1862939 766430.2 455047.0 57 58 1 0.03 1862941 766428.7 455047.6 59 61 1 0.09 1862942 766428.0 455049.1 61 63 2 18.78 1862943 766428.0 455049.0 62 63 1 3.61 1862944 766428.0 455049.1 63 64 1 1.93 1862945 766426.6 455052.9 64 65 1 1.56 1862946 766428.6 455052.9 65 66 1 0.45 1862947 766425.0 455055.3 67 69 2 0.12 1862948 766415.0 455054.5 69 71 2 0.09

*Cutoff of 1 g/t

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development, commented: "Trenching is the ideal tool to continue to extend the near surface expression of gold mineralized on the Randy trend. Trenches are selected based on topography and geology to best sample saprolite (weathered bedrock). For this trench, we are resampling the mineralized interval and adjoining channel samples to verify results and understand assay variability."

Figure 1: Recent drone image looking down eastward showing ongoing trenching on the Randy trend.

Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed which showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. Reject samples will be sent to an independent lab for confirmation of assay results following standard procedures. Channel sampling, trenching and drilling are used to determine average grade and thickness. The Company notes that the channel samples may not represent true thickness of mineralization.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas of Suriname.

Sranan Gold also owns the Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims within the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia, Canada.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

