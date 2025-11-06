Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces significant diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target at its Tapanahony Gold Project in Suriname. These results are from the first four drill holes of an ongoing 10,000-metre drill program and confirm that a significant gold system continues in and below the saprolite mineralization (see Figure1).

Initial diamond drilling at Randy's Pit intersected significant gold in all of the first four holes. The best result was intersected in hole 25RADD-004 and assayed 64.0 metres (m) averaging 3.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au). This interval included 5 m averaging 33.5 g/t (or 1.2 ounces per ton) Au and 1 m grading 145.4 g/t (or 5.1 ounces per ton) Au. Fine visible gold is dispersed throughout the quartz vein in the interval from 167 to 168 m (see Figure 3).

To date, gold mineralization has been encountered through grab and trench sampling from Randy's Pit up to 76.6 g/t (see Sranan release dated July 31, 2025) and trenching up to 36.6 g/t over 5 m (see release dated August 7, 2025). Sampling at Poeketi, which is located 3 km to the northwest along the trend of the major shear system from Randy's Pit, assayed grab samples up to 108 g/t and 84 g/t Au (see release dated May 15, 2025).

Drilling has confirmed multiple high grade and bulk tonnage gold intercepts across a shear system that is at least 150 m wide and is being tested with trenching and drilling. Gold mineralization is present in both the saprolite and in the bedrock beneath and has been intersected in drillholes to at least 120 m in vertical depth (see Figure 2).

All bedrock intercepts exhibit strongly silica-sericite-ankerite alteration in basaltic host rocks that have been sheared into proto-mylonitic to mylonitic rock with grey to white quartz carbonate veins, transposed within the same sheared fabric. Pyrite and pyrrhotite are observed along shear planes, vein selvages as well as within late-stage fractures, which are typical for orogenic gold systems in the Guiana Shield. Intercepts within the saprolite have shown oxidized sulfide box works and sugary veins. All the shear zones are north-northwest striking dipping to the west.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development, commented: "These impressive intercepts are the result of careful geologic and logging observations by Sranan Gold and are the first holes in the evaluation of this significant gold system. The results of hole 25RADD-004 are truly impressive. We will continue to delineate the deformation history and geometry of this major structurally-controlled gold system as we extend drilling along strike and at depth. Drilling has not yet tested below the Randy's Pit nor the extensions seen in trenching."

Oscar Louzada, CEO of Sranan Gold, commented: "We now have very clear evidence of a well mineralized system in the Randy's Pit area. We will continue to drill the Randy's Pit target as well as explore along strike towards the Poeketi target in the near future so we can continuously attempt to determine the gold endowment potential of the 4.5-km-long Randy-Poeketi trend."

Table 1: Mineralized zones in the first four diamond drilling holes by Sranan Gold.

Hole ID Easting Northing Z Azimuth Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 25RADD-001

(Sept. 16, 2025

news release) 766418 455438 159 230 -50 23 34.5 11.5 3.6 Including 29.1 30.5 1.4 21.1 25RADD-002 766463 455470 164 230 -50 117.5 131 13.5 1.8 25RADD-003 766460 455426 164 270 -50 72 77 5.0 5.6

85 95.5 10.5 2.7 25RADD-004 766521 455436 164 270 -50 0 8.1 8.1 1.2

51 54.6 3.6 7.9

136.5 142.5 6.0 1.9

161 225 64.0* 3.0 including 164 181 17 10.5 and including 167 172 5.0 33.5 and including 167 168 1.0 145.4

262 277 15.0 1.2

* Intercepts above 0.3 g/t Au with internal dilution up to 5 m. All other intercepts reported are above 0.3 g/t Au with internal dilution up to 3 m. All intervals reflect apparent thickness based on the sample intervals from drill core. All anomalous results are based on the intervals sampled in drill holes. These intervals represent apparent widths or thicknesses that may be wider or thicker than true widths or thicknesses of intervals. As more drilling is completed, Sranan expects to gain better understanding of the relation between mineralized intervals, and the interpretation will be used in future calculations.

Figure 1: Location of drill intercepts in this news release with respect to Poeketi and Randy's pits.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/273350_30c7b800f4013801_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Section 455425N showing the first four holes drilled by Sranan Gold in 2025.

Figure 2: Section 455425N showing the first four holes drilled by Sranan Gold in 2025.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/273350_30c7b800f4013801_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Visible gold, 1-2 mm fine free gold within shear planes, from 167 m to 168 m in hole 25RADD-004, grading 145.4 g/t Au.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/273350_sranan%20figure%203.jpg

Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/t were re-assayed with 50 gm re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed which showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. The Company notes that the drill intercepts may not represent true underlying mineralization. Core logging, photography and sampling are completed under strict industry standard QA/QC protocols (OREAS-certified reference materials, assayed course blanks, and duplicates of core). An independent lab will be used for confirmation of results.

Marketing Service Agreement

The Company has entered into an agreement on November 1, 2025 with Robert M. Sinn to provide promotional videos, editorial coverage and news release dissemination services for a six-month period. Mr. Sinn received a total fee of US$12,000.00 (inclusive of taxes) in cash consideration for the services provided. Mr. Sinn is a trader and portfolio manager based in Florida. To the Company's knowledge, Mr. Sinn has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Mr. Sinn and the Company and Mr. Sinn will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services he will render.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP of Exploration and Corporate Development.

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname and Canada. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts. Sranan also owns the Aida Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada.

