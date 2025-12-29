Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) ("Sranan Gold" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "SRANF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SRAN."

"The OTCQB listing represents an important step in increasing Sranan Gold's visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors and supporting the Company's presence in the U.S. market," said Oscar Louzada, Chief Executive Officer of Sranan Gold. "The listing aligns with our strategy of broadening investor awareness and market access as we continue to advance our exploration activities in Suriname."

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. that is designed for early-stage and growth companies. Companies quoted on the OTCQB are required to meet ongoing financial reporting and disclosure requirements, including annual verification and management certification.

Real-time quotes and market information for Sranan Gold are available on the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com.

Sranan Board Update

The Company also announces that John Williamson has resigned as Chair of the Board and as a director of the Company, effective immediately to focus on other professional commitments. The board and management of Sranan Gold thank Mr. Williamson for his contributions to the Company.

Commenting on his departure, Mr. Williamson stated: "I appreciate the opportunity to have served on the board of Sranan Gold and wish the Company and its management team continued success as they advance the Tapanahony Project."

About Sranan Gold

Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname and Canada. The Company's flagship Tapanahony Project covers 29,000 hectares in one of Suriname's most prolific artisanal gold mining districts.

For more information, please visit http://www.sranangold.com.

