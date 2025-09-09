Speech Processing Solutions, global leader in professional dictation solutions under the Philips brand, today announced the launch of the Philips SpeechMike Ambient Wearable AI Assistant, a next-generation professional grade microphone designed to transform the way of working in healthcare with ambient AI.

The new SpeechMike Ambient addresses the growing administrative burdens, language barriers challenges and extreme time pressure faced by clinicians today. By capturing and processing speech in real time with the help of patented, AI-driven technology, and when integrated into third-party software platforms, the device brings automatic transcription, clinical note generation, multilingual interpretation, and virtual assistant functions to the next level. This powerful tool helps clinicians focus more on their patients instead of manual administration tasks, improving care quality and reducing burnout.

The SpeechMike Ambient is engineered with four high performance beam-forming microphones, patented AI speaker separation technology and selectable audio modes for different use cases, such as single user in noisy environments or doctor-patient conversations. This device delivers studio-quality, intelligible audio even in dynamic hospital environments. Its compact, lightweight, wearable design ensures comfort during long shifts, with all-day battery life and hygienic materials built for heavy duty use in clinical environment.

Key features include:

Optimized for conversational AI and ambient scribe solutions: Purpose built to boost transcription accuracy of conversational AI solutions and integrate seamlessly with AI-powered, voice-operated platforms

Enterprise grade security: Encrypted Bluetooth LE communication with passkey pairing and compliance with global standards (such as CE, FCC and RCM)

Developer ready integration: A comprehensive software development kit (SDK) and API access for rapid integration and onboarding into native clinical software systems

Full plug-and play capability: Integrates effortlessly with existing Philips SpeechMike hardware for a powerful, all-rounder solution

Flexible wearing options for mobility and handsfree use: Magnetic clip, neck strap for mobile use and even a docking station for stationary use

"The SpeechMike Ambient is the latest generation of the undisputed globally leading Philips SpeechMike product family, building on the strengths of Philips SpeechMike while significantly expanding its use cases especially for AI-based ambient scribe solutions," said Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO at Speech Processing Solutions. "By combining wearable convenience with powerful ambient AI, we are helping healthcare professionals spend less time on paperwork and more time on patient care.

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS):

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS), the global leader in professional AI-powered dictation solutions, is active in 50+ countries, with over 4 million users and a worldwide network of 1,000+ partners. It develops and markets industry-leading dictation and transcription solutions, automated documentation workflows with speech recognition, as well as award-winning dictation devices, sold under the Philips brand. SPS's mission is to empower every user to be more productive by simplifying their work with smart, voice-based solutions. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in Australia, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

