Today, HEINZ, the global leader in ketchup, announces a new global creative campaign "Looks Familiar," highlighting the remarkable revelation that fry boxes across restaurants globally are shaped just like the unmistakable HEINZ Keystone logo. Living across eight global markets, the campaign demonstrates the inextricable link between the universally loved duo, showing fans all over the world that you can't have fries without HEINZ.

The french fry obsession is real, in fact they are the most ordered food item globally on Uber Eats¹ and remain a staple on more than half of all restaurant menus around the world.² Yet, while fry boxes look strikingly similar to their condiment counterpart, fries aren't always served alongside HEINZ ketchup. Starting today, HEINZ is teaming up with the global delivery app Uber Eats to ensure fry lovers always have HEINZ.

In select markets, consumers can get HEINZ for their fries on Uber Eats with an offer for half off a bottle of HEINZ Ketchup, uniting ketchup and fries across the globe.* Los Angeles-based fans can also visit participating Carl's Jr. restaurants to receive free french fries and HEINZ Ketchup when they spend $30 or more, while supplies last.

"While the insight behind this global idea is a simple one, the HEINZ brand's connection to fries is iconic and universal. No matter where you are in the world, 'Looks Familiar' spotlights the truth that famous fry boxes everywhere are shaped just like our distinctive signature keystone proving that fries don't just need any ketchup, they need HEINZ," said Nina Patel, Vice President, Global HEINZ Brand at the Kraft Heinz Company. "In an unexpected and uniquely HEINZ way, this campaign reaffirms the love that generations of HEINZ fans have for the condiment, in one of the most universal food occasions. While we don't know who designed the first french fry box, it's certain they must have been a big HEINZ fan."

The integrated campaign will live across HEINZ U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Brazil, Germany, UAE and China to offer subtle reminders that when it comes to french fries, it has to be HEINZ. The global campaign is supported by out of home advertising in top global markets, long form video, digital shoppable integrations, paid social media across Instagram, X, and TikTok, influencers and earned media, all to highlight HEINZ hiding in plain sight and the iconic pairing.

"Looks Familiar" is the brand's latest global campaign since HEINZ first introduced its global creative platform "It Has To Be HEINZ" in 2023. Celebrating the irrational love fans have for HEINZ, this was the brand's first global campaign in its 150-year history that unified all regions under one singular creative strategy. The campaign highlighted both real fans' personal love affair with the brand as well as the care HEINZ products are made with.

Keep an eye on @Heinz, @Heinz_ca and @heinz_uk on Instagram and @Heinz_us, @heinz_ca and @heinzuk on TikTok for more surprises, as the brand continues to show fans that you can't have fries without HEINZ.

