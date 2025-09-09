Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.: Advent Technologies Announces Major Milestone in its Strategic Collaboration with Airbus

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sector, is proud to announce a major technological breakthrough in its strategic collaboration with Airbus, aimed at advancing the next generation Ion Pair MEA for High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cell technology. This achievement marks the successful completion of a critical interim milestone, enabling the project to move toward even more ambitious performance targets. Through a combination of innovative MEA (Membrane Electrode Assembly) reconfiguration and targeted hardware enhancements, Advent has significantly increased power density and enhanced overall system efficiency.

This breakthrough not only validates the robustness of Advent's HT-PEM platform for demanding aviation applications but also opens new pathways for broader adoption in other high-performance sectors such as defense, heavy-duty mobility, and off-grid power generation. It reflects Advent's commitment to pushing the boundaries of clean energy technology and delivering commercially viable solutions that meet the evolving needs of global partners and stakeholders. As the project progresses toward its next set of milestones, Advent remains focused on accelerating innovation, strengthening strategic partnerships, and creating long-term value for customers and investors alike.

Emory De Castro, the Chief Technology Officer of the Company stated, "we continue to work closely with the team at Airbus for their next generation hydrogen electric propulsion system. Advent's HT-PEM membrane electrode assembly is an integral part of the fuel cell, and our technology enables the engines to be efficiently cooled with smaller radiators that reduces weight and drag on the aircraft."

Gary Herman the CEO of Advent stated, "Our membrane technology is unsurpassed and offers a versatile clean energy solution across multiple industries including aviation, marine, automotive, and defense."

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens and Patras Greece. With approximately150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

For more information, please contact:

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Press@advent.energy



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq; future financial performance; public securities' potential liquidity and trading; impact from the outcome of any known and unknown litigation; ability to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures; future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins; attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel; ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; ability to protect and enhance Advent's corporate reputation and brand; expectations concerning its relationships and actions with technology partners and other third parties; impact from future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes to the industry; ability to locate and acquire complementary technologies or services and integrate those into the Company's business; future arrangements with, or investments in, other entities or associations; and intense competition and competitive pressure from other companies worldwide in the industries in which the Company will operate; and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Advent's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 6, 2025, as well as the other information filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read Advent's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Advent's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.