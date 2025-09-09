

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) has acquired iJoin, a retirement plan technology provider specializing in participant onboarding, engagement, and analytics solutions for the retirement industry. The company said the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on financial results.



iJoin's capabilities enable record keepers to streamline participant enrollment into 401k plans, asset managers and insurers to more efficiently deliver managed account and income solutions, and advisors and their home offices to better identify participant cohorts and execute personalized education and outreach campaigns.



