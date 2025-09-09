Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Cameron Bready, chief executive officer, will present live at the J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference on Wednesday, September 17 at 11:50 a.m. BST (6:50 AM EST) in London, UK.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) helps businesses around the world enable commerce and provide exceptional experiences to their customers. Our payment technology and software solutions enable merchants, issuers and developers to deliver seamless customer experiences, run smarter operations and adapt quickly to change. Because if it has anything to do with commerce, we are already on it.

With 27,000 team members across 38 countries, we have the scale and expertise to help businesses grow with confidence. Headquartered in Georgia, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500.

Learn more at company.globalpayments.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

