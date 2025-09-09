2025 Hotel Room Innsights reveals high tech hotel rooms now have smart mirrors, AI concierges, robot butlers

More than half of hotels (56%) say they feel pressure to keep upgrading their tech, according to Hotels.com's 2025 Hotel Room Innsights survey.* The annual survey of over 450 properties across the globe revealed how hotel room technology is evolving from booking to check-out. Hotel rooms are getting a high-tech glow-up, delivering more comfort and customization and a bit of a learning curve for guests.

Hotels.com annual Hotel Room Innsights Survey collected insights from over 450 hotels on how they are upgrading their technology for guest comfort.

Key Findings:

Tech confusion is real: Half of hotels now offer a verbal tech walk-through at check-in to help guests navigate tech-related features like smart lighting, Wi-Fi, and in-room entertainment systems.

Half of hotels now offer a verbal tech walk-through at check-in to help guests navigate tech-related features like smart lighting, Wi-Fi, and in-room entertainment systems. ComfortTech is king: High-tech hotels are investing in practical, comfort-enhancing innovations like smart fans, customizable lighting and smart TVs rather than investing in robots and automation.

High-tech hotels are investing in practical, comfort-enhancing innovations like smart fans, customizable lighting and smart TVs rather than investing in robots and automation. Human interaction still matters: 70% of hotels say guests still prefer to speak to a human, especially at check-in and when needing support, highlighting the irreplaceable importance of face-to-face service.

70% of hotels say guests still prefer to speak to a human, especially at check-in and when needing support, highlighting the irreplaceable importance of face-to-face service. Inside the hotel room of the future: Hotels surveyed are most interested in adding tech upgrades like AI-powered concierge services, voice-activated room controls, and even robot chefs, as they look to improve service and personalization.

As hotels invest in in-room innovation, Hotels.com is updating behind the scenes to make the booking process more intuitive. Automated Hotel Price Alerts notify guests when rates drop, and the AI search filter helps travelers narrow down options quickly.

"From smart showers to room service-delivering robots, this year's Innsights survey shows hotels around the world are using tech in ways from functional to novel," said Melanie Fish, vice president of global public relations. "It's also clear there's a sweet spot when it comes to smart hotel rooms: intuitive and personalized, but still easy to navigate."

The Rise of ComfortTech

While some hotels are experimenting with robot butlers and facial recognition at check-in, most are focusing on "ComfortTech" practical upgrades that enhance comfort and usability and are quickly becoming the new normal. One hotel partner noted, "Features like fast Wi-Fi, TV connectivity, and intuitive in-room controls have become standard expectations among guests."

According to the survey, the most common tech enhancements include:

In-room entertainment: Smart TVs connected to streaming services and Bluetooth speakers

Smart TVs connected to streaming services and Bluetooth speakers Sustainability tech: Smart energy systems, water-saving devices, efficient fans and food waste reduction

Smart energy systems, water-saving devices, efficient fans and food waste reduction Efficiency updates: Mobile check-in/check-out

Mobile check-in/check-out AI: AI-powered concierge and chatbot services

The Smartest Room in the House? The Bathroom.

Many hotels are making significant upgrades to an unexpected area: the bathroom. Smart bathrooms now may include:

Smart mirrors with weather updates and news

Digital water temperature controls and motion-sensor faucets

Smart shower heads that change color based on water usage

Japanese toilets and smart bidets

Voice-activated bath filling

Accessibility innovations like bathtubs that lower for wheelchair users

The Fine Line Between Smart and Too Smart

As hotel rooms get more sophisticated, many guests are struggling to keep up. Hotels reported that guests most commonly have problems with lighting, Wi-Fi, entertainment systems and the air conditioning. To bridge the gap, 52% of hotels now offer a verbal tech walkthrough at check-in, reinforcing the importance of human interaction.

Not all tech sticks. Some hotels admitted that they've removed automated features like robots at breakfast service or in the lobby.

The heart of hospitality still lies in the people, 70% of hotels surveyed said that guests prefer human interaction for check-in and front desk support. As one hotel put it: "Warm, personalized service fosters real connections and allows us to address guest needs with empathy and care."

The Hotel Room of the Future

Hotels aren't hitting pause on innovation. When asked what technologies they were most interested in pursuing, responses ranged from AI-powered solutions to robotic staff, revealing a bold vision for the future of guest experiences. Some of the standout ideas included:

AI-powered innovation: Concierge services, energy-saving automation, and real-time face-to-face translation.

Concierge services, energy-saving automation, and real-time face-to-face translation. Robotics: Cooking robots, luggage transport, meal delivery, housekeeping, and outdoor maintenance.

Cooking robots, luggage transport, meal delivery, housekeeping, and outdoor maintenance. Guest Experience Enhancements: Voice-controlled rooms, sleep monitoring devices, and smart mirrors.

Tech'd Out Stays

Many hotels are eyeing the next wave of upgrades like biometric room access, predictive personalization, and AI-powered experiences. While some of these features may sound like sci-fi, a growing number of hotels are already making them a reality. These properties are going all-in on tech to reimagine the guest experience.

Hotel EMC2 (Chicago, IL): A boutique hotel that blends art, science, and tech with robotic room service and voice assistant integration.

A boutique hotel that blends art, science, and tech with robotic room service and voice assistant integration. Grand Hyatt Jeju (South Korea): A tech haven with smart rooms, robot butlers, smart mirrors, and facial recognition.

A tech haven with smart rooms, robot butlers, smart mirrors, and facial recognition. FlyZoo Hotel (Hangzhou, China): Developed by Alibaba, FlyZoo is a groundbreaking example of AI-driven hospitality with facial recognition check-in, Tmall Genie AI assistant, and robotic room service.

Developed by Alibaba, FlyZoo is a groundbreaking example of AI-driven hospitality with facial recognition check-in, Tmall Genie AI assistant, and robotic room service. CitizenM New York Bowery (NY, NY) : Perfect for tech-savvy business travelers, all citizenM properties feature tablet-controlled rooms, screen-mirror functionality and meeting spaces guests can book online.

: Perfect for tech-savvy business travelers, all citizenM properties feature tablet-controlled rooms, screen-mirror functionality and meeting spaces guests can book online. Pullman Singapore Orchard (Singapore): Their QR powered "transforming rooms" enable guests to adapt their personal environment with the touch of a button.

Their QR powered "transforming rooms" enable guests to adapt their personal environment with the touch of a button. The Thief (Oslo, Norway): While being chic and stylish this hotel is also smart. It offers facial recognition for VIP check-in, mirror-integrated TVs, and digital art curation via in-room tablets.

*Survey collected 450 responses from July 1, 2025 to August 1, 2025.

