Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the continuation of exploration at the Company's Rottenstone SW project. A team will be mobilized in the coming weeks to assess new and existing targets across the property through prospecting, BHEM, and ground geophysics.

Field crews will mobilize to site beginning September 19th. Rock and soil sampling programs are planned over the new and existing anomalies highlighted by the recently completed geophysical surveys. Crews will also investigate areas of interest that were exposed by the recently extinguished wildfires.

"We're thrilled to kick off another exciting exploration cycle," said Jordan Black, CEO of the Company. "The recent fire has revealed new bedrock exposures, significantly enhancing our exploration potential. We'll be targeting our established gold and copper zones while investigating 5-7 promising new anomalies on-site. Paired with advanced geophysical surveys, this work sets the stage for a follow up robust drilling program."

The Company has completed Airborne geophysics using the Xcite HTDEM system across the entire Rottenstone SW property (June 6, 2025 News Release), which generated multiple new high-priority targets with geophysical signatures similar to Rush, Ranger, and Rogue. Initial Mag and EM geophysical results for the remainder of the Rottenstone SW property have become available. The EM conductivity map with new anomalies circled for the Rottenstone SW property can be seen in Figure 1 below.





Figure 1: Airborne EM Conductivity & Anomaly Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/265616_d7a61c39240128fc_001full.jpg

Ground and BHEM geophysical surveys are scheduled at Rush to further delineate targets along the Rush anomaly. Additionally, BHEM has also been scheduled for select Rogue and Ranger drill holes. Dias Geophysical, based in Saskatoon, SK, has been contracted to conduct these surveys and will be mobilizing to site on September 21st.

Lab Update on Completed Program

Due to a seasonal back log at the Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.("BV") lab in Vancouver, British Columbia, the remaining samples were transported to the BV lab in Timmins, Ontario, as advised by BV to expedite sample prep and analysis. All remaining samples have been crushed and pulverised, and are currently being analyzed. Results from the remaining 10 drill holes will be released once the company has received them.

Permits and Drilling

Further to the (August 5, 2025 News Release), the Company has submitted an amendment to its existing permits, requesting a two-year extension, authorization for an additional 30,000 metres of drilling, and approval to establish a temporary work camp. The company plans to conduct an extensive drilling program upon receiving the necessary permits.

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan gold district. The Company currently has a new high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises 32,715 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

