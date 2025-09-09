Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) announced today that it secured approximately $1 million in new signed customer contracts during August 2025, increasing the Company's total signed contract backlog to approximately $3.5 million as of September 1, 2025.

The August additions reflect sustained demand for rooftop solar and battery energy storage solutions across Stardust Solar's North American footprint of 97 territories. The Company's training-driven operating model and standardized project execution continue to support efficient market expansion and customer adoption.

"Adding $1 million to our signed solar project backlog in a single month highlights the strong and sustained demand we are seeing from both homeowners and small businesses," said Mark Tadros, Founder & Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of residential, commercial, and storage projects secured in August reflects broad-based momentum. With installation calendars filling and crews scheduled, we believe we are well positioned for a strong finish to the third quarter and continued progress into the fourth."

The August additions comprise a diverse mix of signed customer contracts that are scheduled primarily for completion during the second half of 2025, with timing influenced by permitting and utility interconnection. The Company's centralized engineering resources, standardized plan sets, and project management support continue to deliver consistent quality and throughput for residential and commercial projects, while rising storage attachment rates are increasing both average project value and customer resilience.

For clarity, the Company defines solar project backlog as the aggregate value of signed customer contracts across company-owned and franchised operations that have not yet been recognized as revenue. This operational measure is intended to provide investors with visibility into near-term installation activity. It is not a measure of revenue or earnings, and conversion is dependent on factors such as municipal permitting, utility interconnection timelines, supply chain logistics, and customer scheduling.

Management expects to convert a meaningful portion of both August additions and previously signed work by quarter end, while maintaining disciplined pricing and scheduling practices to support customer experience and cash flow. The Company will continue to expand its market reach through franchise development, installer and sales training, and targeted local marketing across solar PV, battery storage, and EV charging solutions.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

