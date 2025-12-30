Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received full approval and formal acceptance as a registered contractor within the BC Hydro Alliance of Energy Professionals (the "Alliance"), with membership confirmed for a two-year term.

As an approved Alliance member, Stardust Solar Energy is authorized to assist residential and commercial customers across British Columbia with energy-saving projects and related online incentive applications available through BC Hydro programs. Approval followed a comprehensive review of the Company's technical qualifications, compliance standards, and operational practices, reflecting Stardust Solar's commitment to quality, safety, and industry best practices.

Through Alliance membership, Stardust Solar customers may be eligible for a range of BC Hydro programs, including solar and battery storage rebates for qualifying residential and business installations under 100 kW, energy storage incentives designed to support grid responsiveness, and business energy-efficiency programs aimed at reducing electricity consumption and operating costs. All projects remain subject to applicable permitting, technical requirements, and BC Hydro program rules.

Alliance membership provides access to program tools, approved equipment lists, financing pathways, and training designed to support efficient project execution and scalable clean-energy deployment across the province.

"This approval strengthens our operational foundation and aligns well with our long-term growth strategy," said Mark Tadros, Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "Alliance membership enhances our ability to support customers navigating incentive-driven clean-energy projects while reinforcing the scalability of our franchise-based model."

"From an investor standpoint, Alliance approval signals operational credibility and execution readiness," said Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c), Vice President, Corporate Communications. "It reinforces confidence in our ability to scale responsibly and support sustainable, incentive-driven growth."

The BC Hydro Alliance of Energy Professionals is a province-wide network of qualified industry participants that support BC Hydro's objectives related to conservation, electrification, demand management, and greenhouse-gas reduction. Membership does not constitute endorsement by BC Hydro.

About Stardust Solar:



Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

Disclaimer:



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279211

Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.