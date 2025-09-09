Fast Finance Pay Corp.: Fast Finance Pay Corp Unveils OK.ai - Your Everyday Assistant for Messaging, Planning, and Financial Questions

OK.ai helps users with chat, scheduling, and answering general questions - including those around payments and crypto transactions - while keeping transactions secure within existing tools.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCID:FFPP) announced today its OK.secure app has launched and integrated OK.ai, the next-generation AI assistant built directly into OK.secure. With the launch of OK.ai, OK.secure brings everyday assistance to users.

The applications include a wide variety of uses, such as settling a debate, writing the perfect message, hunting for travel ideas, or just spicing up the group chat, OK.ai is your smart, friendly companion - ready to jump in when you need it, and politely quiet when you don't. From giving quick facts and suggestions to helping draft messages, plan days, or answer random curiosities, OK.ai is built for the little and big moments of daily life. And thanks to one of the industry's most advanced large language models under the hood, it handles even complex queries with confidence and clarity.

OK.ai respects your privacy. It uses only the information you choose to give it. It doesn't read your messages, access calls, or collect sensitive data. The only thing it knows by default is your username-just so it knows who it's talking to. OK.secure combines chat, calls, cloud storage, and crypto finance in one ultra-secure platform. And like everything else in the app, OK.ai is completely free to use. No extra fees, no subscriptions.

"It's a whole new level of communication and support for our users," says Ole Jensen, CEO of OK.secure brand company Fast Finance Pay Corp. "We've always aimed to provide top-tier, privacy-first solutions. OK.ai is a perfect reflection of that mission-seamlessly integrated, incredibly helpful, and designed to keep user data safe."

"That friendly blue circle with the "ai" label isn't just a design flourish. It's your shortcut to knowledge, creativity, and quick solutions - right inside the chat. It blends into the app experience without overwhelming it, always present and ready to assist without interrupting your flow," concluded Mr. Jensen.

Available now on Android, iOS, and via a free web client, OK.secure is redefining what a privacy-focused communication platform can do. Download OK.secure today-and meet your new everyday sidekick.

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a communication and fintech innovator that delivers cutting-edge, end-to-end communication and financial solutions for businesses and individual users. Its unified ecosystem seamlessly combines secure communication with advanced banking technologies, enabling businesses and consumers to transact smarter and more efficiently.

OK.secure is a completely free cross-platform messenger service for private and secure messaging, file sharing, and cloud storage, protected by military-grade encryption. Utilizing end-to-end encryption based on blockchain technology, it ensures safe communication through chat and video calls. Its integrated crypto wallet enables seamless payment exchanges via chat and worldwide crypto management.

OK.pay is an innovative solution for modern banking and crypto asset management. It offers seamless global integration of crypto trading, enabling users to buy, sell, and spend cryptocurrencies through a one-stop platform. By combining encrypted messaging with a noncustodial wallet, and crypto-to-fiat conversions, OK.pay delivers efficient tools for managing finances and conducting secure transactions worldwide. The connected Debit Cards extend these advantages into everyday transactions, serving both individual users and businesses.

OK.de provides a mobile free-mail email platform, along with secure, encrypted instant messaging and cloud storage services. In addition to news and a comparison tool, it offers integrated free solutions that connect people worldwide on a single platform, OK.secure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

OK.ai does not process transactions or provide financial advice. It offers general information and support only.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fast-finance-pay-corp-unveils-ok.ai-your-everyday-assistant-for-messag-1070580