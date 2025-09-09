EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



09.09.2025 / 15:14 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiserstraße 16 Postal code: 60311 City: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 02 Sep 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.17 % 4.71 % 4.87 % 1127496195 Previous notification 0.31 % 4.88 % 5.19 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000CBK1001 0 1869229 0 % 0.17 % Total 1869229 0.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Call Option From 19.09.2025 to 18.12.2026 at any time 3148129 0.28 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 6208098 0.55 % Total 9356227 0.83 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Cash Settled Futures 19.09.2025 at any time Cash 1710000 0.15 % Equity Put Option From 19.12.2025 to 21.12.2029 at any time Physical 41732800 3.7 % Retail Structured Product From 06.11.2074 to 28.08.2075 at any time Cash 3132 0 % Equity Swap From 30.09.2025 to 14.06.2027 at any time Cash 235009 0.02 % Compound Option From 19.12.2025 to 18.12.2026 at any time Cash 23756 0 % Retail Structured Product - Note From 17.06.2030 to 09.09.2030 at any time Cash 6712 0 % Equity Put Option* 19.09.2025 at any time Physical 500000 0.04 % Total 43711409 3.88 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding sections 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 0.04% of the voting rights in COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date

08 Sep 2025





