DP World Highlights Environmental Leadership as First Supplier Invited to Sustainability Event

DP World Joins Mondelez's WACAM (West Andean, Central America, and Caribbean) Sustainability Meet

DP World recently showcased its sustainability best practices at the Mondelez WACAM (West Andean, Central America, and Caribbean) Sustainability Meet - a quarterly gathering of Mondelez's senior logistics leadership, including warehousing and transportation executives. Typically reserved for internal discussions, the virtual event (held via Microsoft Teams) marked the first time a business partner had been invited to present, underscoring DP World's role as a benchmark for sustainability in the region.

Focus on CO2 Emissions and Carbon Footprints

This quarter's theme centered on CO2 emissions and carbon footprint reduction. Mondelez leaders were particularly interested in learning about DP World's emissions metrics and the solutions being implemented across the WACAM region. Carmen Guerrero, Sustainability Senior Manager for the Dominican Republic, represented DP World and shared how the company is advancing sustainable operations while enabling resilient supply chains.

Regional Best Practices in Action

Drawing from initiatives in Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, and the Dominican Republic, DP World highlighted progress under its global sustainability strategy, "Our World, Our Future:"

Peru: Adoption of hybrid and electric cranes, 100% renewable energy usage, and support for digital classrooms in local schools.

Chile: Pre-university education programs for employees' children and technical training for port operation students.

Brazil: Achievement of zero waste to landfill and adoption of ethanol-based fuels.

Ecuador: Clean energy initiatives, extensive mangrove reforestation, and youth technical training programs.

Dominican Republic: Utilization of electric cranes, deployment of 12 electric ITV vehicles, 2-megawatt solar energy capacity, and steps toward low-carbon operations.

Tools and Initiatives Driving Impact

Beyond site-level projects, DP World also highlighted innovative tools such as its carbon emissions calculator and regional training programs for women in operational roles, alongside a notable ocean conservation project involving the reforestation of over 100 hectares of mangroves in Ecuador.

Strengthening Client Partnerships Through Sustainability

DP World's participation demonstrates how collaboration with customers goes beyond logistics - it's about sharing knowledge, benchmarking, and co-creating pathways to a more sustainable future. By becoming the first external company to join Mondelez's WACAM Sustainability Meet, DP World reaffirmed that sustainability is not just a corporate value, but a shared priority with its clients and partners.

