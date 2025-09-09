Rockwell Automation To Showcase Sustainable Innovation and Climate Leadership at Climate Week NYC 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Rockwell Automation is proud to officially sponsor Climate Week NYC 2025, the largest annual climate event of its kind, taking place September 21-28. As a global leader in sustainable industrial innovation, Rockwell will highlight how its technologies and partnerships are helping industries accelerate their journey toward net-zero emissions and climate resilience.

The world is changing-and so is the way we talk about the actions we need to take and the investments required to be more sustainable. Climate Week NYC 2025 will be a platform where some of the biggest challenges of our time are being addressed: how to stay competitive in a changing world, how to reduce costs and swiftly unlock barriers, where to spot opportunities, and how investments in clean tech are powering transformative shifts.

With change at the forefront, the theme for Climate Week NYC this year is "Power On." In essence, Climate Week NYC is powering on to serve as a critical platform for driving climate ambition, fostering collaboration, and showcasing solutions to accelerate the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Every solution at Rockwell Automation drives sustainability forward," said Emmanuel Guilhamon, vice president, sustainability, Rockwell Automation. "Climate Week NYC is a powerful platform to demonstrate how our Connected Enterprise® and advanced digital solutions are enabling manufacturers to reduce energy consumption, minimize waste, and build more resilient operations."

Rockwell Automation's sustainability efforts will be of focus, as attendees learn from roundtables with company leadership about how Rockwell's Connected Enterprise® integrates data across operations to drive measurable sustainability outcomes-from energy optimization to carbon tracking.

Attention will also be on industrial artificial intelligence (AI) for long-term climate action, showcasing AI-powered solutions like FactoryTalk® Analytics LogixAI® and FactoryTalk® Design Studio Copilot, which help companies improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact through smarter automation.

By focusing on safer, more efficient, and lower-emission operations decarbonizing industrial supply chains, leveraging digital twins for climate modeling, and the role of automation in circular economy strategies, Rockwell Automation is pleased to be a purveyor in sustainability efforts to make larger, lasting impacts.

Join Rockwell Automation at Climate Week NYC 2025 to discover how industrial innovation is driving real progress toward a more sustainable future. For more information, visit www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/sustainability.

