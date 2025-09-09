Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited: PAAMC HK Lists Ping An East-West Select ETF and Ping An Technology Select ETF on SEHK

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK" or the "Company" ), the offshore asset management platform of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An Group"), is pleased to announce that the Company launches two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) - Ping An East-West Select ETF (Stock Codes: 3477 (HKD Counter) / 9477(USD Counter)) and Ping An Technology Select ETF (Stock Codes: 3406 (HKD Counter) / 9406 (USD Counter)) listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ("SEHK") today.

Ping An East-West Select ETF aims to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Solactive Global Pacific Select HKD Index NTR, a net total return, free float market capitalisation weighted index that provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of securities listed in Hong Kong SAR and the United States, reflecting the reinvestment of dividends and distributions, net of withholding tax, from its underlying constituents.

Ping An Technology Select ETF aims to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Wind Technology Select Net Total Return Index (HKD), a net total return, free float market capitalisation weighted index that reflects the overall performance of the largest listed technology companies in mainland China and the United States by market value. Its constituents may include companies across artificial intelligence, internet, semiconductors, smart vehicles, and smart manufacturing industries.

"The listings mark a significant milestone in our ETF development. We will leverage our investment expertise to capture global equity market opportunities and support Hong Kong's ETF ecosystem" said Mr. Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK, "Ping An East-West Select ETF is designed to address investors' demand for diversified income and quality growth. Its barbell allocation pairs Hong Kong high-dividend stocks with U.S. core blue chips with the aim of diversifying risk and enhancing returns. Ping An Technology Select ETF offers focused exposure to leading listed technology companies originated from mainland China and the U.S., enabling investors to capture opportunities arising from AI-driven innovation."

Leveraging systematic, quantitative and scientific investment methodologies, our ETFs aim to provide investors a vehicle with inherent transparency, consistency, low fees and passive management. By delivering premium allocation solutions during Asian trading hours, PAAMC HK seeks to better serve clients across markets and further enrich Hong Kong's capital market product ecosystem.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paamc-hk-lists-ping-an-eastwest-select-etf-and-ping-an-technology-select-etf-on-sehk-302551061.html