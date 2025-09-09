DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 09-Sep-2025 / 15:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 September 2025 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Results of Annual General Meeting Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were approved on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: % of Votes % of % of Votes Resolution Votes for votes against votes Votes total ISC withheld** cast cast voted* ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS To receive and adopt the Company's 1 report and accounts for the 106,990,124 99.99 10,551 0.01 107,000,675 23.18 722,100 financial year ended 31 March 2025 To approve the directors' 2 remuneration report for the year 107,000,093 99.34 712,583 0.66 107,712,676 23.34 10,098 ended 31 March 2025 To approve the directors' 3 remuneration policy for the year 106,995,910 99.34 715,046 0.66 107,710,956 23.34 11,818 ended 31 March 2025 4 To re-elect David MacLellan as a 95,960,762 89.10 11,736,870 10.90 107,697,632 23.33 25,142 director 5 To re-elect Hazel Adam as a 102,889,514 95.53 4,809,838 4.47 107,699,352 23.33 23,422 director 6 To re-elect Malcolm Cooper as a 102,936,898 95.58 4,762,454 4.42 107,699,352 23.33 23,422 director 7 To re-elect Chris Ireland as a 102,935,428 95.58 4,763,924 4.42 107,699,352 23.33 23,422 director 8 To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a 91,213,457 84.69 16,485,895 15.31 107,699,352 23.33 23,422 director 9 To appoint Nathan Imlach as a 101,879,269 94.60 5,821,013 5.40 107,700,282 23.33 22,492 director 10 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as 107,637,976 99.94 61,377 0.06 107,699,353 23.33 23,422 auditor to the Company 11 To authorise the directors to agree 105,910,957 98.34 1,789,574 1.66 107,700,531 23.33 22,244 and fix the auditor's remuneration To grant the directors' authority 12 to allot ordinary shares in the 101,483,381 94.22 6,230,226 5.78 107,713,607 23.34 9,168 capital of the Company SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS To disapply statutory pre-emption 13 rights on the allotment of ordinary 104,678,201 97.18 3,035,406 2.82 107,713,607 23.34 9,168 shares in the capital of the Company To further disapply the statutory 14 pre-emption rights on the allotment 103,500,073 96.09 4,213,534 3.91 107,713,607 23.34 9,168 of Ordinary Shares To authorise the Company to make 15 market purchases of ordinary shares 105,261,952 97.83 2,330,253 2.17 107,592,205 23.31 130,570 of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the Company That a general meeting, other than 16 an annual general meeting, may be 101,344,604 94.16 6,291,215 5.84 107,635,819 23.32 86,955 called on not less than 14 clear days' notice

* Based on 461,568,741 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue at 7 September 2025, which excludes 2,210,000 ordinary shares held in treasury.

** The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

Filing resolutions

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director Ed Moore - Finance Director Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numis.com/funds FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

