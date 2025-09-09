Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
09.09.2025 17:03 Uhr
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 
09-Sep-2025 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
  
 
9 September 2025 
 
  
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
  
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") 
 
  
 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
 
  
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to 
announce that following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were 
approved on a poll.  A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: 
 
  
 
                               % of  Votes   % of        % of  Votes 
        Resolution             Votes for  votes  against  votes  Votes total ISC   withheld** 
                               cast        cast        voted* 
 
 
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 
 
       To receive and adopt the Company's 
1       report and accounts for the     106,990,124 99.99  10,551   0.01  107,000,675 23.18  722,100 
       financial year ended 31 March 2025 
 
 
       To approve the directors' 
2       remuneration report for the year  107,000,093 99.34  712,583  0.66  107,712,676 23.34  10,098 
       ended 31 March 2025 
 
 
       To approve the directors' 
3       remuneration policy for the year  106,995,910 99.34  715,046  0.66  107,710,956 23.34  11,818 
       ended 31 March 2025 
 
 
4       To re-elect David MacLellan as a  95,960,762 89.10  11,736,870 10.90  107,697,632 23.33  25,142 
       director 
 
 
5       To re-elect Hazel Adam as a     102,889,514 95.53  4,809,838 4.47  107,699,352 23.33  23,422 
       director 
 
 
6       To re-elect Malcolm Cooper as a   102,936,898 95.58  4,762,454 4.42  107,699,352 23.33  23,422 
       director 
 
 
7       To re-elect Chris Ireland as a   102,935,428 95.58  4,763,924 4.42  107,699,352 23.33  23,422 
       director 
 
 
8       To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a 91,213,457 84.69  16,485,895 15.31  107,699,352 23.33  23,422 
       director 
 
 
9       To appoint Nathan Imlach as a    101,879,269 94.60  5,821,013 5.40  107,700,282 23.33  22,492 
       director 
 
 
10      To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as    107,637,976 99.94  61,377   0.06  107,699,353 23.33  23,422 
       auditor to the Company 
 
 
11      To authorise the directors to agree 105,910,957 98.34  1,789,574 1.66  107,700,531 23.33  22,244 
       and fix the auditor's remuneration 
 
 
       To grant the directors' authority 
12      to allot ordinary shares in the   101,483,381 94.22  6,230,226 5.78  107,713,607 23.34  9,168 
       capital of the Company 
 
 
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 
 
  
 
       To disapply statutory pre-emption 
13      rights on the allotment of ordinary 104,678,201 97.18  3,035,406 2.82  107,713,607 23.34  9,168 
       shares in the capital of the 
     Company 
 
       To further disapply the statutory 
14      pre-emption rights on the allotment 103,500,073 96.09  4,213,534 3.91  107,713,607 23.34  9,168 
       of Ordinary Shares 
 
 
       To authorise the Company to make 
15      market purchases of ordinary shares 105,261,952 97.83  2,330,253 2.17  107,592,205 23.31  130,570 
       of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the 
     Company 
 
       That a general meeting, other than 
16      an annual general meeting, may be  101,344,604 94.16  6,291,215 5.84  107,635,819 23.32  86,955 
       called on not less than 14 clear 
     days' notice

* Based on 461,568,741 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue at 7 September 2025, which excludes 2,210,000 ordinary shares held in treasury.

** The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

Filing resolutions

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited         
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel     Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                    www.numis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  401259 
EQS News ID:  2195130 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2195130&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2025 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
