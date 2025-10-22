Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Frankfurt
22.10.25 | 08:04
0,875 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Update on All-share Acquisition of GBP22m Merlin Properties

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Update on All-share Acquisition of GBP22m Merlin Properties 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Update on All-share Acquisition of GBP22m Merlin Properties 
22-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

22 October 2025 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") 

Update on All-share Acquisition of GBP22m Merlin Properties 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, provides an 
update on the purchase of a GBP22.1m portfolio via the all-share acquisition of Merlin Properties Limited ("Merlin") 
("the Transaction"), as announced on 2 June 2025. 

Since completion of the Transaction, the Merlin properties have integrated well into the Company's portfolio, with 
Merlin occupancy remaining strong at almost 100% and a number of opportunities identified to drive value from increased 
rental income from upcoming lease events. 

The Transaction has also generated immediate capital upside with the disposal of two non-core Merlin properties for 
GBP0.6m, in aggregate 16% ahead of purchase price. A further five non-core assets recently sold at auction 46% ahead of 
purchase price, with the sales expected to generate proceeds of GBP2.2m in aggregate when they complete later this month. 
 The proceeds of these sales will be recycled into value enhancing opportunities within the wider portfolio. 

Commenting on the Transaction, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, the Company's 
Investment Manager, said: "A key element of our growth strategy is to seek select opportunities to scale the business 
and enhance earnings through corporate and/or portfolio acquisitions. The strategic all-share acquisition of the Merlin 
portfolio provides a strong blueprint of how we can achieve that aim, despite a challenging capital markets backdrop. 

"The ongoing disposal of non-core assets has already crystallised a profit and once again demonstrates both our ability 
to achieve sales ahead of purchase price as well as the continued strength of purchaser demand for smaller lot-sized 
assets. We expect to use the proceeds to fund improvements to the existing portfolio and our ongoing share buyback 
programme. Looking ahead, we hope to position the Company for further growth by targeting similar opportunities for 
increased scale, which offer a more liquid investment and attractive income returns, while providing tax efficient 
solutions for family property companies in the UK." 

Transaction consideration and issue of equity 

Under the terms of the Transaction, the Company acquired the entire issued share capital of Merlin for an initial 
consideration of 22,928,343 New Ordinary Shares in the Company, which were admitted to the premium segment of the 
Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities ("Admission") on 4 June 
2025, as well as further new shares to be issued on finalisation of completion accounts. 

The Company is pleased to announce the finalisation of completion accounts in relation to the Transaction and the 
issuance of 1,224,401 New Ordinary Shares ("the New Shares") for Admission. It is expected that Admission will become 
effective and dealings in the New Shares will commence at 8am on 23 October 2025.  The New Shares will rank pari passu 
with the ordinary shares already in issue.  

The Company also holds 3,210,000 of its ordinary shares in Treasury, purchased since 30 June 2025 under a previously 
announced non-discretionary buyback programme for aggregate consideration of GBP2.5m, at a weighted average cost per 
share of 78.0p. This represents an implied 18.9% discount to the latest published NAV per share. The total number of 
voting rights of the Company following Admission of the New Shares and excluding treasury shares is 461,793,142 and 
this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or of a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure 
and Transparency Rules. 

- Ends - 

Further information: 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Numis              
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel     Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                    www.dbnumis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  405767 
EQS News ID:  2216332 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2216332&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
