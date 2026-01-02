DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Total Voting Rights 02-Jan-2026 / 09:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 January 2026 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that the Company's total shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) amounts to 459,257,410 as at 31 December 2025. Total share capital at 31 December 2025 comprises: Shares (excluding treasury shares) 459,257,410 Shares held in treasury 5,745,732 Total share capital (including treasury shares) 465,003,142

The Company has 459,257,410 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue. The above figure 459,257,410 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

