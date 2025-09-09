Gofore Oyj: Gofore's Business Review July-August 2025: July-August net sales total 20.4 million euros

9.9.2025 16:15:01 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Gofore Plc's Business Review July-August 2025: July-August net sales total 20.4 million euros

Gofore's net sales were 5.8 (5.9) million euros in July 2025 and 14.7 (15.8) million euros in August 2025. The last 12-month pro forma net sales were 178.3 million euros in August. At the end of August, the Group employed a total of 1,373 (1,452) people, excluding employees laid off as a result of change negotiations. The impact of the Huld acquisition on the number of employees as of 1 September 2025 is also not yet reflected in the figures of this report.

CEO Mikael Nylund:

"The combined net sales for July and August were 20.4 million euros. The utilisation rate after the summer holiday period improved during August and reflects a rather good employment situation. The utilisation rate in August was slightly better than the previous year.

Late summer was a pleasantly busy time commercially, especially in the private sector, where based on requests for proposals, there is still evidence of pent-up demand emerging, particularly in the food industry and manufacturing.

One significant win of the summer was being selected as one of two suppliers for the Finnish Customs' extensive maintenance and development framework arrangement, which includes the development and maintenance of demanding information systems, architecture and infrastructure in Customs' IT projects. The value of this five-year contract, with three optional years, is approximately 13 million euros in total for the entire contract period, based on the pricing level of the offers.

Gofore is an even stronger choice as a cybersecurity partner. Fintraffic Railway selected us as one of three suppliers in the competitive bid for a cybersecurity expert service framework agreement. The total value of this contract, which lasts four years with two optional years, is approximately 5.9 million euros.

The most significant event of the summer for our growth strategy was, of course, the acquisition of Huld, which we completed as planned on 1 September 2025. The initial purchase price paid was 41.4 million euros, of which approximately 4.1 million euros (10%) was made through a directed share issue to the Sentica Buyout V fund and individual owners, and about 37.3 million euros (90%) was paid in cash. The purchase price consists of the enterprise value of 54.5 million euros, net cash, and net debt. Gofore's Board executed a directed share issue as part of the payment of the purchase price, and all shareholders of the Huld Group have become shareholders of Gofore.

The initial steps of the integration of this exceptionally well-received acquisition have already been taken, and our team is working well together, prioritising customer synergies. It is great to continue from here!"





Key figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month

2025 Net sales, MEUR Net sales,

last 12 mos

pro forma (LTM) No. of

employees

at end of period No. of working

days in Finland Own capacity, FTE Subcontracting,

FTE January 15.6 (16.9) 184.9 1470 (1463) 21 (22) 1387 (1372) 148 (147) February 14.8 (16.3) 183.3 1470 (1461) 20 (21) 1381 (1372) 144 (149) March 16.1 (16.0) 183.4 1469 (1456) 21 (20) 1379 (1371) 150 (160) April 15.5 (17.0) 181.8 1470 (1456) 20 (21) 1388 (1372) 163 (155) May 15.5 (16.8) 180.5 1472 (1455) 20 (21) 1381 (1369) 163 (159) June* 13.2 (14.2) 179.2 1390 (1453) 20 (19) 1313 (1368) 149 (143) July 5.8 (5.9) 179.4 1380 (1452) 23 (23) 1304 (1366) 72 (65) August 14.7 (15.8) 178.3 1373 (1452) 21 (22) 1298 (1366) 149 (144)

* The 2025 number of employees and own capacity have since the beginning of June been reported anticipating the total impact of laid off employees although not all employment relationships have yet ended.

