RUBIS: H1 2025 Results - Robust performance underscoring path to 2025 targets

EBITDA at €369m, +3% yoy (flat on a comparable basis 1 ) reflecting an overall stable level of activity in a volatile market environment

(flat on a comparable basis ) reflecting an overall stable level of activity in a volatile market environment Net income Group share of €163m, +26% yoy (+18% on a comparable basis) in a context of stable local currencies, after a H1 2024 severely hampered by FX losses

(+18% on a comparable basis) in a context of stable local currencies, after a H1 2024 severely hampered by FX losses Steady cash flow generation - cash flow from operations at €276m in H1 2025 after €286m in H1 2024

- cash flow from operations at after €286m in H1 2024 Corporate Net Financial Debt to EBITDA ratio 2 of 1.4x at Jun-2025, stable vs Dec-2024 , attesting to the robustness of Rubis balance sheet - Total Net Financial Debt 3 of €1,405m down from €1,491m in Jun-2024 (-6%)

, attesting to the robustness of Rubis balance sheet - Total Net Financial Debt of €1,405m down from €1,491m in Jun-2024 (-6%) 2025 Guidance reiterated within an unfavourable EUR/USD context since June 2025 and assuming constant hyperinflation impact vs. 2024





H1 2025 KEY FIGURES4

(in million euros) H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation Revenue 3,275 3,339 -2% EBITDA 369 358 3% Net income, Group share 163 130 26% EPS (diluted), in euros 1.58 1.25 26% Cash flow from operations 276 286 -3% Corporate NFD/EBITDA2 1.4x 1.6x

Net Financial Debt (NFD)/EBITDA3 2.1x 2.1x



On 9 September 2025, Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, Managing Partner, commented: "In the first half of 2025, Rubis delivered a robust performance in a market environment that remains volatile. The growth in both EBITDA and net income reflects the relevance of our diversified business model and growth strategy, making us strong amid macroeconomic and currency volatility. Steady cash flow generation underlines the soundness of our operations, enabling us to continue our disciplined investments. With a healthy balance sheet and a stable leverage ratio, we move into the second half of the year with confidence, reaffirming our 2025 guidance while remaining attentive to macroeconomic and geopolitical developments."

H1 2025 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2025

(in million euros) H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation Revenue 3,275 3,339 -2% EBITDA 369 358 3% o/w Energy Distribution 379 371 2% o/w Renewable Electricity Production 10 11 -5% EBIT 253 257 -2% o/w Energy Distribution 281 284 -1% o/w Renewable Electricity Production -6 -3 106% Net income, Group share 163 130 26% EPS (diluted), in euros 1.58 1.25 26% Cash flow from operating activities 276 286 -3% Capital expenditure 164 103 59% o/w Energy Distribution 73 68 7% o/w Renewable Electricity Production 91 35 163%

H1 2025 saw a +3% increase in EBITDA to €369m (0% on a comparable basis). EBIT reached €253m (-2% yoy, -5% on a comparable basis), reflecting an overall stable level of activity in a volatile market environment. Product and geographical diversification proved efficient, driving volume growth.

At Group level, cost of net financial debt reached €32m from €44m in H1 2024, driven by decreasing interest rates, notably in Kenya despite a higher debt at Photosol in line with its expanded operational capacity. Other financial items reached -€2m in H1, from -€33m in H1 2024, reflecting more stable currencies and robust FX management since 2024, particularly in Kenya and Nigeria.

Profit before tax increased by 21% to €216m and Net income Group share rose by 26% to €163m. This improvement is mainly driven by the significant decrease in FX losses.

Taxes reached €50m in H1 2025 vs €45m in H1 2024, in line with the increase in profit before tax and include a OECD Global Minimum tax component of €13m.

The strong cash flow from operating activities at €276m, slightly down from H1 2024 (-3%), illustrates the strength of operations.

Capex reached €164m, of which €91m were dedicated to Renewable Electricity Production (up from €35m in H1 2024). The remaining €73m are split between maintenance (80%) and growth and energy transition investments (20%) in the Energy Distribution business line.

Impact of IAS 29: Hyperinflation (non-cash impacts)

Rubis has applied IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries (Haiti, Suriname), as defined in IFRS. Application of IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries requires their non-monetary assets and liabilities and their income statement to be restated to reflect the changes in the general purchasing power of their functional currency, leading to a gain or loss included in the net income. Moreover, their financial statements are converted into euros using the closing exchange rate of the relevant period.

IAS 29: Impact on reported data (in million euros) H1 2025 H1 2024 Impact on growth rate EBITDA 5 2 0.8% EBIT 2 2 0.0% Net income Group share -8 -5 -1.8%

H1 2025 COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE

1. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - RETAIL & MARKETING





Volume sold and gross margin by product in H1 2025



Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) (in '000 m3) H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2025 vs H1 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2025 vs H1 2024 LPG 670 660 2% 161 158 2% Fuel 2,176 2,101 4% 220 214 3% Bitumen 288 212 36% 45 44 3% TOTAL 3,134 2,973 5% 426 416 2%

Volume sold and gross margin by region in H1 2025



Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2025 vs H1 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2025 vs H1 2024 Europe 473 464 2% 121 114 6% Caribbean 1,196 1,145 4% 167 167 0% Africa 1,466 1,364 7% 138 134 2% TOTAL 3,134 2,973 5% 426 416 2%

H1 2025 was another half-year of volume and gross margin increasing in all regions and products from an already high comparable basis.

LPG demand was slightly up over the first-half. Most of this performance was driven by France and South Africa. Autogas in Europe maintains its strong momentum, as well as the bulk segment in France, underpinned by strong commercial dynamics. In South Africa, both packed and bulk segments grew, benefitting from the cold winter, and new customer wins. Morocco resumed with volume growth over the second quarter, but margins remain under competitive pressure. Overall, gross margin grew in line with volume, thereby maintaining a stable unit margin.

As regards fuel :

The retail business (service stations representing 50% of fuel volume and 53% of H1 fuel gross margin) performed particularly well in Africa. Total volume grew by 5% and gross margin by 8%. This strong achievement is explained by: Kenya, where a first step in the adjustment of the pricing formula took place mid-March 25. This led to an increase of unit margins by +3% over H1; Madagascar, where the market continued to be very dynamic, and the improving attractiveness of service stations and convenience stores boosts traffic; Jamaica continuing to perform well in terms of volume, although margins were a bit tighter due to a less favourable supply context this first-half.

(service stations representing 50% of fuel volume and 53% of H1 fuel gross margin) Total volume grew by 5% and gross margin by 8%. This strong achievement is explained by: The Commercial and Industrial business (C&I, representing 29% of fuel volume and 25% of H1 fuel gross margin) increased by 8% in volume. Margins decreased by 8% yoy mainly explained by the intense pricing competition in Guyana ahead of September elections.

(C&I, representing 29% of fuel volume and 25% of H1 fuel gross margin) mainly explained by the intense pricing competition in Guyana ahead of September elections. The aviation segment (representing 17% of fuel volume and 16% of fuel gross margin) was down -9% in volume, and -2% in gross margin, thereby improving unit margin by +8%. This performance is two-fold. Kenya aviation business is under an increased pricing pressure. In this context, the Company arbitrates to the benefit of margins rather than volume. On the other hand, this first-half was dynamic in the Eastern Caribbean region, with a sustained pace in airlines frequencies.

Bitumen volume was up 36% yoy, mainly driven by Nigeria where demand for product resumed over the first-half and activity benefited from supply difficulties for one of Rubis competitors. Angola entry into the perimeter also drove volume growth. Gross margin increased by 3% yoy. The subsequent decrease in unit margin is a basis effect, driven by the H1 24 devaluation of Nigerian Naira, which inflated margins over that period.

2. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - SUPPORT & SERVICES





The Support & Services activity recorded €485m of revenue (stable yoy) in H1 2025.

Trading for third parties volume excluding crude deliveries was up 16% and margins were up 9% vs H1 2024.

In the Caribbean , trading was dynamic with +14% yoy in volume and +18% yoy in gross margin.

In Africa , bitumen shipping activity improved over the first-half (volume +29% after a low H1 2024) with more numerous but shorter routes.

SARA refinery and logistics operations present specific business models with stable earnings profile.

3. RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION - PHOTOSOL





Operational data H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation Assets in operation (MWp) 607 460 32% Electricity production (GWh) 269 221 22% Sales (in €m) 31 24 27%

Over the first-half 2025, Photosol installed 84MWp, leading its assets in operation to grow by 32% yoy at 607 MWp. The secured portfolio increased by 25% to 1.2 GWp. The pipeline reached 5.7 GWp up +9% yoy. Revenue for H1 2025 stood at €31m, up 27% vs H1 2024 reflecting portfolio expansion.

H1 2025 OPERATING PERFORMANCE

EBITDA breakdown

(in million euros) H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation Europe 62 57 10% Caribbean 111 111 0% Africa 91 90 2% Retail & Marketing 265 258 3% Support & Services 114 114 0% Renewable Electricity Production 10 11 -5% Holding -20 -24 -17% Total Group EBITDA 369 358 3%

1. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - RETAIL & MARKETING





Looking at the operating performance by region, the dynamics for the first-half 2025 were as follows:

Europe continues to benefit from its strong LPG positioning (LPG accounts for >90% of regional gross profit) EBITDA increased by 10%, reflecting improved operating efficiency;

continues to benefit from its strong LPG positioning (LPG accounts for >90% of regional gross profit) EBITDA increased by 10%, reflecting improved operating efficiency; The Caribbean region maintained a normalising level of activity, with the fuel retail segment overall stable and aviation volume and margins improving. EBITDA remained stable yoy;

region maintained a normalising level of activity, with the fuel retail segment overall stable and aviation volume and margins improving. EBITDA remained stable yoy; Lastly, in Africa, operating conditions improved both in Nigeria and Kenya and local currencies were overall stable. EBITDA increased by 2% yoy.





2. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - SUPPORT & SERVICES





The Support & Services business recorded EBITDA of €114m (stable yoy) in H1 2025, in line with revenue stability.

3. RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION - PHOTOSOL





EBITDA reached €10m over H1 2025, down 5% from €11m in H1 2024. This variation is explained by the ongoing ramp up of project development, inducing more important development expenditures.

Power EBITDA5 reached €22m for H1 2025 vs €16m for H1 2024 representing a +38% increase.

BALANCE SHEET

(in million euros) 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Variation Net financial debt (NFD) 1,405 1,292 9% NFD/EBITDA 2.1x 1.9x

Non-recourse project debt 494 431 15% Corporate net financial debt(1) (corporate NFD) 910 861 6% Corporate NFD/EBITDA 1.4x 1.4x



(1)Corporate net financial debt - excluding non-recourse debt - see Appendix for further detail.





Rubis corporate net financial debt (corporate NFD) reached €910m at the end of June 2025, leading to a corporate NFD/EBITDA at 1.4x (stable vs end-2024).

OUTLOOK

The working assumptions used to establish the 2025 guidance remain unchanged.

Group EBITDA is expected at €710m to €760m in 2025 (assuming IAS 29 - hyperinflation impact unchanged versus 2024).

As a reminder, the impacts of IAS 29 - hyperinflation accounting treatment on FY 2024 amounted to €24m on EBITDA, €22m on EBIT and -€10m on Net income Group Share.

Reminder: Photosol 2027 ambitions (unchanged)

Secured portfolio 6 above 2.5 GWp

above 2.5 GWp Consolidated EBITDA 7 : €50-55m, of which c.10% EBITDA contribution from farm-down initiatives Power EBITDA 8 : €80-85m Secured EBITDA 9 : €150-200m

: €50-55m, of which c.10% EBITDA contribution from farm-down initiatives

NON-FINANCIAL RATING

MSCI: AA (reiterated in Dec-24)

Sustainalytics: 29.2 (from 30.7 previously)

ISS ESG: C (from C- previously)

CDP: B (reiterated in Feb-25)

appendix

1.H1 REVENUE BREAKDOWN





Revenue (in €m) H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2025 vs H1 2024 Energy Distribution 3,244 3,315 -2% Retail & Marketing 2,759 2,828 -2% Europe 407 404 +1% Caribbean 1,136 1,214 -6% Africa 1,216 1,210 +0% Support & Services 485 487 -0% Renewable Electricity Production 31 24 +27% TOTAL 3,275 3,339 -2%

2.Q2 FIGURES





REVENUE BREAKDOWN

Revenue (in €m) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024 Energy Distribution 1,557 1,663 -6% Retail & Marketing 1,338 1,436 -7% Europe 193 195 -1% Caribbean 551 624 -12% Africa 594 617 -4% Support & Services 219 227 -4% Renewable Electricity Production 20 16 +26% TOTAL 1,577 1,679 -6%

RETAIL & MARKETING: VOLUME SOLD AND GROSS MARGIN BY PRODUCT IN Q2



Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) (in '000 m3) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024 LPG 324 317 2% 78 74 5% Fuel 1,105 1,052 5% 107 111 -4% Bitumen 154 112 37% 24 21 12% TOTAL 1,583 1,481 7% 208 206 1%

RETAIL & MARKETING: VOLUME SOLD AND GROSS MARGIN BY REGION IN Q2



Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024 Europe 218 219 0% 57 52 9% Caribbean 611 572 7% 82 87 -6% Africa 753 690 9% 70 67 4% TOTAL 1,583 1,481 7% 208 206 1%

3.ADJUSTMENTS AND RECONCILIATIONS:





COMPOSITION OF NET DEBT/EBITDA EXCLUDING IFRS 16

(in million euros) 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Variation Corporate net financial debt(1) (corporate NFD) 910 861 6% LTM EBITDA (a) 732 721 2% LTM Rental expenses IFRS 16 (b) 60 56 8% LTM EBITDA Photosol prod (c) 37 31 16% LTM EBITDA pre IFRS 16 & excl. Photosol prod (a)-(b)-(c) 635 634 0% Corporate NFD / LTM EBITDA pre IFRS 16 & excl. Photosol prod 1.4x 1.4x

Non-recourse project debt 494 431 15% Total Net financial debt (NFD) 1,405 1,292 9% NFD/LTM EBITDA pre IFRS 16 2.1x 1.9x



(1)Corporate net financial debt - excluding non-recourse debt.





KPIS ON A COMPARABLE BASIS

H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation EBITDA (reported) 369 358 3% Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2) 6 15

Hyperinflation -5 -2

Other 3 3

EBITDA (on a comparable basis) 373 374 0%







H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation EBIT (reported) 253 257 -2% Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2) 6 15

Hyperinflation -2 -2

Other 3 3

EBIT (on a comparable basis) 260 273 -5%







H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation Net income Group share (reported) 163 130 26% Hyperinflation 8 5

Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2) 6 13

Fees M&A & Other 1 2

Net income Group share (on a comparable basis) 179 150 18%

4.FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

ASSET (in thousands of euros) 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Non-current assets Intangible assets 121,233 113,618 Goodwill 1,702,029 1,763,436 Property, plant and equipment 1,895,326 1,895,219 Property, plant and equipment - right-of-use assets 252,843 248,901 Interests in joint ventures 24,679 29,385 Other financial assets 98,161 127,522 Deferred taxes 21,625 24,687 Other non-current assets 213,288 188,463 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS (I) 4,329,184 4,391,231 Current assets Inventory and work in progress 614,448 715,790 Trade and other receivables 769,620 871,761 Tax receivables 23,560 30,844 Other current assets 49,241 48,095 Cash and cash equivalents 529,728 676,373 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS (II) 1,986,597 2,342,863 TOTAL ASSETS (I + II) 6,315,781 6,734,094

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in thousands of euros) 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 Shareholders' equity - Group share Share capital 129,041 129,005 Share premium 1,537,672 1,537,708 Retained earnings 918,758 1,166,915 TOTAL 2,585,471 2,833,628 Non-controlling interests 112,557 127,739 EQUITY (I) 2,698,028 2,961,367 Non-current liabilities Borrowings and financial debt 1,348,658 1,206,174 Lease liabilities 224,218 220,350 Deposit/consignment 153,377 152,681 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefit obligations 46,940 52,907 Other provisions 204,439 184,542 Deferred taxes 65,908 73,177 Other non-current liabilities 156,558 163,472 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (II) 2,200,098 2,053,303 Current liabilities Borrowings and short-term bank borrowings (portion due in less than one year) 585,570 762,505 Lease liabilities (portion due in less than one year) 38,897 37,116 Trade and other payables 734,222 863,686 Current tax liabilities 38,156 39,601 Other current liabilities 20,810 16,516 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES (III) 1,417,655 1,719,424 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (I + II + III) 6,315,781 6,734,094

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT





(in thousands of euros) %

2025/

2024 30/06/2025 30/06/2024 NET REVENUE -2% 3,274,585 3,338,885 Consumed purchases

(2,407,831) (2,491,037) External expenses

(274,624) (269,370) Employee benefits expense

(150,566) (149,898) Taxes

(72,109) (70,128) EBITDA 3% 369,455 358,452 Other operating income

1,316 906 Net depreciation and provisions

(111,203) (98,684) Other operating income and expenses

(6,320) (3,262) CURRENT OPERATING INCOME -2% 253,248 257,412 Other operating income and expenses

2,867 (882) OPERATING INCOME BEFORE SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES 0% 256,115 256,530 Share of net income from joint ventures

764 5,344 OPERATING INCOME AFTER SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES -2% 256,879 261,874 Income from cash and cash equivalents

5,488 5,502 Gross interest expense and cost of debt

(37,746) (49,352) COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT -26% (32,258) (43,850) Interest expense on lease liabilities

(7,185) (6,488) Other finance income and expenses

(1,615) (32,700) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX 21% 215,821 178,836 Income tax

(49,549) (44,655) NET INCOME

166,272 134,181 NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE 24% 163,454 129,503 NET INCOME, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 26% 2,818 4,678

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





(in thousands of euros) 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 30/06/2024 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 166,272 351,103 134,181 Adjustments: Elimination of income of joint ventures (764) (6,806) (5,344) Elimination of depreciation and provisions 131,899 250,269 119,613 Elimination of profit and loss from disposals (6,367) (89,197) 527 Elimination of dividend earnings (1,160) (708) (741) Other income and expenditure with no impact on cash (1) 11,509 14,702 8,433 CASH FLOW AFTER COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX 301,389 519,363 256,669 Elimination of income tax expenses 49,549 81,435 44,655 Elimination of the cost of net financial debt and interest expense on lease liabilities 39,443 96,574 50,337 CASH FLOW BEFORE COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX 390,381 697,372 351,661 Impact of change in working capital* (67,805) 38,792 (25,888) Tax paid (46,337) (70,986) (40,151) CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES 276,239 665,178 285,622 Impact of changes to consolidation scope (cash acquired - cash disposed) 5,084 6,592 460 Acquisition of financial assets: Energy Distribution division (10,110) (8,291) (5,775) Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division (2) (873) (10,210) (7,360) Disposal of financial assets: Rubis Terminal division 39,526 124,403

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (164,028) (247,862) (103,166) Change in loans and advances granted 39,601 13,230 71 Disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 4,112 4,619 2,335 (Acquisition)/disposal of other financial assets (22) (161) (127) Dividends received 2,755 6,340 2,520 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES (83,955) (111,340) (111,042)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)





(in thousands of euros) 30/06/2025 31/12/2024 30/06/2024 Capital increase 8,832 8,851 Share buyback (capital decrease) (25,027)

(Acquisition)/disposal of treasury shares 414 (796) (1,087) Borrowings issued 531,665 1,303,894 655,177 Borrowings repaid (541,163) (1,328,075) (690,962) Repayment of lease liabilities (23,384) (41,993) (19,790) Net interest paid (2) (42,437) (97,384) (52,199) Dividends payable (220,713) (282,284) (204,979) Dividends payable to non-controlling interests (9,152) (12,269) (5,523) Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division (6,256) (2,827) (318) Other cash flows from financing operations (1,402) 1,065 2,345 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES (312,428) (476,864) (308,485) Impact of exchange rate changes (26,501) 9,714 1,932 Impact of change in accounting policies



CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (146,645) 86,688 (131,973) Cash flows from continuing operations



Opening cash and cash equivalents (3) 676,373 589,685 589,685 Change in cash and cash equivalents (146,645) 86,688 (131,973) Closing cash and cash equivalents (3) 529,728 676,373 457,712 Financial debt excluding lease liabilities (1,934,228) (1,968,679) (1,949,004) Cash and cash equivalents net of financial debt (1,404,500) (1,292,306) (1,491,292)

(1) Including change in fair value of financial instruments, IFRS 2 expense, goodwill (impairment), etc.

(2) Net financial interest paid includes the impacts related to restatements of leases (IFRS 16).

(3) Cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts.

(*) Breakdown of the impact of change in working capital:

Impact of change in inventories and work in progress 70,934 Impact of change in trade and other receivables (24,728) Impact of change in trade and other payables (114,011) Impact of change in working capital (67,805)

