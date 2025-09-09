Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2025.
TSX welcomed 44 new issuers in August 2025, compared with 12 in the previous month and 17 in August 2024. The new listings were 41 exchange traded products, two mining companies and one communications & media company. Total financings raised in August 2025 decreased 76% compared to the previous month, and were down 83% compared to August 2024. The total number of financings in August 2025 was 62, compared with 27 the previous month and 44 in August 2024.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There was one new issuer on TSXV in August 2025, compared with one in the previous month and five in August 2024. The new listing was a mining company. Total financings raised in August 2025 increased 15% compared to the previous month, and were up 98% compared to August 2024. There were 124 financings in August 2025, compared with 139 in the previous month and 87 in August 2024.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|August 2025
|July 2025
|August 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,959
|1,929
|1,824
|New Issuers Listed
|44
|12
|17
|IPOs
|42
|11
|15
|Graduates from TSXV
|1
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,609
|2,573
|2,482
|IPO Financings Raised
|$137,744,334
|$733,198,750
|$31,681,600
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$153,223,391
|$486,392,464
|$1,095,321,699
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$4,000,000
|$0
|$576,363,063
|Total Financings Raised
|$294,967,725
|$1,219,591,214
|$1,703,366,362
|Total Number of Financings
|62
|27
|44
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,807,523,267,484
|$5,562,862,284,859
|$4,673,156,204,954
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|196
|103
|+90.3
|IPOs
|176
|93
|+89.2
|Graduates from TSXV
|6
|7
|-14.3
|IPO Financings Raised
|$1,473,705,260
|$706,516,127
|+108.6
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$5,093,390,028
|$9,984,805,836
|-49.0
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$3,435,723,683
|$1,567,787,863
|+119.1
|Total Financings Raised
|$10,002,818,971
|$12,259,109,826
|-18.4
|Total Number of Financings
|368
|293
|+25.6
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,807,523,267,484
|$4,673,156,204,954
|+24.3
TSX Venture Exchange**
|August 2025
|July 2025
|August 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,796
|1,799
|1,883
|New Issuers Listed
|1
|1
|5
|IPOs
|0
|0
|1
|Graduates to TSX
|1
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,861
|1,866
|1,957
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$0
|$2,875,000
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$163,282,261
|$151,154,859
|$52,462,947
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$648,183,154
|$554,158,099
|$355,411,704
|Total Financings Raised
|$811,465,415
|$705,312,958
|$410,749,651
|Total Number of Financings
|124
|139
|87
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$118,520,010,996
|$112,079,603,205
|$78,177,564,090
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|24
|34
|-29.4
|IPOs
|5
|10
|-50.0
|Graduates to TSX
|6
|7
|-14.3
|IPO Financings Raised
|$13,234,685
|$5,829,000
|+127.0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$956,437,385
|$551,512,341
|+73.4
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$3,859,231,359
|$2,318,390,652
|+66.5
|Total Financings Raised
|$4,828,903,429
|$2,875,731,993
|+67.9
|Total Number of Financings
|831
|752
|+10.5
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$118,520,010,996
|$78,177,564,090
|+51.6
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Alkane Resources Limited
|ALK
|BetaPro -3x S&P/TSX 60 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF
|SCND
|BetaPro 3x S&P/TSX 60 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF
|TCND
|CI Galaxy Core Multi-Crypto ETF
|CCCX
|CI Global Dividend Private Pool
|CGDI
|CI U.S. Monthly Income Private Pool
|CUIG
|CI U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity Private Pool
|CSMD
|CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio
|CEQY
|CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF
|CCCB
|CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|CCDC
|CIBC U.S. High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|CUDC
|Coinbase CDR (CAD Hedged)
|COIN
|Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF
|DMID
|Desjardins Global Macro ETF
|DGLM
|Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF
|DXDU.U
|Harvest Agnico Eagle Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|AEME
|Harvest BCE Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|BCEE
|Harvest Cameco Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|CCOE
|Harvest Canadian High Income Shares ETF
|HHIC
|Harvest CNQ Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|CNQE
|Harvest Enbridge Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|ENBE
|Harvest High Income Equity Shares ETF
|HHIH
|Harvest Royal Bank Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|RYHE
|Harvest Shopify Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|SHPE
|Harvest Suncor Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|SUHE
|Harvest TD Bank Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|TDHE
|Harvest TELUS Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|TEHE
|Lockheed Martin CDR (CAD Hedged)
|LMT
|Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF
|MALX
|Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 Index ETF
|QQQQ
|Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETF
|ABHI
|Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETF
|BCHI
|Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETF
|CCHI
|Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETF
|CQHI
|Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETF
|CRHI
|Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETF
|ENHI
|Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF
|ECHI
|Ninepoint Royal Bank HighShares ETF
|RYHI
|Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETF
|SHHI
|Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETF
|SUHI
|Ninepoint TD HighShares ETF
|TDHI
|Osisko Metals Incorporated
|OM
|SavvyShort (-2X) NVDA ETF
|NVDD
|SavvyShort (-2X) TSLA ETF
|TSLD
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Almaden Minerals Ltd.
|AMM
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265717
SOURCE: TMX Group Limited