Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2025.

TSX welcomed 44 new issuers in August 2025, compared with 12 in the previous month and 17 in August 2024. The new listings were 41 exchange traded products, two mining companies and one communications & media company. Total financings raised in August 2025 decreased 76% compared to the previous month, and were down 83% compared to August 2024. The total number of financings in August 2025 was 62, compared with 27 the previous month and 44 in August 2024.

There was one new issuer on TSXV in August 2025, compared with one in the previous month and five in August 2024. The new listing was a mining company. Total financings raised in August 2025 increased 15% compared to the previous month, and were up 98% compared to August 2024. There were 124 financings in August 2025, compared with 139 in the previous month and 87 in August 2024.

August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 Issuers Listed 1,959 1,929 1,824 New Issuers Listed 44 12 17 IPOs 42 11 15 Graduates from TSXV 1 1 0 Issues Listed 2,609 2,573 2,482 IPO Financings Raised $137,744,334 $733,198,750 $31,681,600 Secondary Financings Raised $153,223,391 $486,392,464 $1,095,321,699 Supplemental Financings Raised $4,000,000 $0 $576,363,063 Total Financings Raised $294,967,725 $1,219,591,214 $1,703,366,362 Total Number of Financings 62 27 44 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,807,523,267,484 $5,562,862,284,859 $4,673,156,204,954

2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 196 103 +90.3 IPOs 176 93 +89.2 Graduates from TSXV 6 7 -14.3 IPO Financings Raised $1,473,705,260 $706,516,127 +108.6 Secondary Financings Raised $5,093,390,028 $9,984,805,836 -49.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,435,723,683 $1,567,787,863 +119.1 Total Financings Raised $10,002,818,971 $12,259,109,826 -18.4 Total Number of Financings 368 293 +25.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,807,523,267,484 $4,673,156,204,954 +24.3

August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 Issuers Listed 1,796 1,799 1,883 New Issuers Listed 1 1 5 IPOs 0 0 1 Graduates to TSX 1 1 0 Issues Listed 1,861 1,866 1,957 IPO Financings Raised $0 $0 $2,875,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $163,282,261 $151,154,859 $52,462,947 Supplemental Financings Raised $648,183,154 $554,158,099 $355,411,704 Total Financings Raised $811,465,415 $705,312,958 $410,749,651 Total Number of Financings 124 139 87 Market Cap Listed Issues $118,520,010,996 $112,079,603,205 $78,177,564,090

2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 24 34 -29.4 IPOs 5 10 -50.0 Graduates to TSX 6 7 -14.3 IPO Financings Raised $13,234,685 $5,829,000 +127.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $956,437,385 $551,512,341 +73.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,859,231,359 $2,318,390,652 +66.5 Total Financings Raised $4,828,903,429 $2,875,731,993 +67.9 Total Number of Financings 831 752 +10.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $118,520,010,996 $78,177,564,090 +51.6

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during August 2025:

Issuer Name Company Symbol Alkane Resources Limited ALK BetaPro -3x S&P/TSX 60 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF SCND BetaPro 3x S&P/TSX 60 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF TCND CI Galaxy Core Multi-Crypto ETF CCCX CI Global Dividend Private Pool CGDI CI U.S. Monthly Income Private Pool CUIG CI U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity Private Pool CSMD CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio CEQY CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF CCCB CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF CCDC CIBC U.S. High Dividend Covered Call ETF CUDC Coinbase CDR (CAD Hedged) COIN Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF DMID Desjardins Global Macro ETF DGLM Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF DXDU.U Harvest Agnico Eagle Enhanced High Income Shares ETF AEME Harvest BCE Enhanced High Income Shares ETF BCEE Harvest Cameco Enhanced High Income Shares ETF CCOE Harvest Canadian High Income Shares ETF HHIC Harvest CNQ Enhanced High Income Shares ETF CNQE Harvest Enbridge Enhanced High Income Shares ETF ENBE Harvest High Income Equity Shares ETF HHIH Harvest Royal Bank Enhanced High Income Shares ETF RYHE Harvest Shopify Enhanced High Income Shares ETF SHPE Harvest Suncor Enhanced High Income Shares ETF SUHE Harvest TD Bank Enhanced High Income Shares ETF TDHE Harvest TELUS Enhanced High Income Shares ETF TEHE Lockheed Martin CDR (CAD Hedged) LMT Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF MALX Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQQQ Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETF ABHI Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETF BCHI Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETF CCHI Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETF CQHI Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETF CRHI Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETF ENHI Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF ECHI Ninepoint Royal Bank HighShares ETF RYHI Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETF SHHI Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETF SUHI Ninepoint TD HighShares ETF TDHI Osisko Metals Incorporated OM SavvyShort (-2X) NVDA ETF NVDD SavvyShort (-2X) TSLA ETF TSLD

Issuer Name Company Symbol Almaden Minerals Ltd. AMM

