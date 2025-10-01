Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - TMX Group today announced it has acquired Verity, a leading buy-side investment research management system, data, and analytics provider. The acquisition enhances TMX Datalinx's client offering, strengthening its position in delivering global investment-grade data, insights, and investment workflow tools across equities, fixed income, and private assets.

"The addition of Verity strengthens our ability to serve a growing global client base, including the world's top investment firms, by helping them to optimize and act on their most valuable asset - their intellectual capital - while enriching workflows with best practices and continuous innovation," said Michelle Tran, President of TMX Datalinx. "Verity brings dynamic new financial data and proprietary analytics, including insider activity, buybacks, executive compensation, institutional holdings, and proven financial industry experts to our team. Together, we look forward to introducing these exciting new capabilities to more than 5,000 TMX Datalinx clients around the world."

Verity's two core product offerings are VerityRMS, a market-leading research management system, and VerityData, featuring enhanced datasets and insights primarily focused on public equity filings. TMX Datalinx plans to continue advancing VerityData and VerityRMS, including their artificial intelligence capabilities, to enhance client investment outcomes and realize operational efficiencies.

"Joining TMX Group unlocks the next chapter for Verity, its products, and its global customer base," said Andrew Robson, Verity CEO. "Verity has long been trusted by institutional investors who want to move from insight to action faster and with more confidence. As part of TMX Datalinx, we're able to better deliver on that mission. I'm excited for our employees, our customers, and for the future ahead."

For more information about Verity, visit www.verityplatform.com.

Solomon Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Verity.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

