Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - TMX Group Limited today announced December 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



December 2025 November 2025 December 2024 Volume 16,242,244,527 14,208,169,648 11,889,867,199 Value $382,012,822,955 $348,072,436,278 $293,372,588,752 Transactions 26,919,186 28,095,632 20,701,916 Daily Averages





Volume 792.3 million 710.4 million 609.7 million Value $18,634.8 million $17,403.6 million $15,044.7 million Transactions 1,313,131 1,404,782 1,061,037

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 167,617,991,815 132,487,069,253 +26.5 Value $4,009,884,446,293 $3,098,121,383,229 +29.4 Transactions 312,634,059 248,855,010 +25.6 Daily Averages





Volume 669.1 million 526.8 million +27.0 Value $16,007.5 million $12,318.6 million +29.9 Transactions 1,248,040 989,483 +26.1

Toronto Stock Exchange



December 2025 November 2025 December 2024 Volume 9,486,106,262 8,908,413,019 7,708,838,580 Value $360,286,533,284 $325,825,113,125 $274,446,030,031 Transactions 22,635,269 23,960,280 18,142,502 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 31,712.76 31,382.78 24,727.94 Daily Averages





Volume 462.7 million 445.4 million 395.3 million Value $17,575.0 million $16,291.3 million $14,074.2 million Transactions 1,104,159 1,198,014 930,385

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 104,297,850,627 87,435,483,020 +19.3 Value $3,737,060,805,386 $2,897,631,310,745 +29.0 Transactions 271,887,292 220,008,211 +23.6 Daily Averages





Volume 416.4 million 347.7 million +19.8 Value $14,918.4 million $11,521.4 million +29.5 Transactions 1,085,378 874,784 +24.1

TSX Venture Exchange *



December 2025 November 2025 December 2024 Volume 5,362,031,737 4,048,567,315 3,051,837,733 Value $4,414,555,690 $3,431,901,111 $1,308,464,098 Transactions 1,959,619 1,591,029 697,660 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 987.74 937.34 597.84 Daily Averages





Volume 261.6 million 202.4 million 156.5 million Value $215.3 million $171.6 million $67.1 million Transactions 95,591 79,551 35,777

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 47,548,934,619 32,891,902,148 +44.6 Value $32,287,728,056 $13,879,225,591 +132.6 Transactions 14,942,504 8,064,540 +85.3 Daily Averages





Volume 189.8 million 130.8 million +45.1 Value $128.9 million $55.2 million +133.6 Transactions 59,651 32,066 +86.0

TSX Alpha Exchange



December 2025 November 2025 December 2024 Volume 1,364,927,322 1,221,120,861 1,105,572,371 Value $16,586,344,207 $18,065,379,256 $16,871,957,031 Transactions 2,215,266 2,430,819 1,790,296 Daily Averages





Volume 66.6 million 61.1 million 56.7 million Value $809.1 million $903.3 million $865.2 million Transactions 108,062 121,541 91,810

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 15,378,638,060 12,013,779,273 +28.0 Value $231,835,652,583 $181,861,991,043 +27.5 Transactions 24,665,511 20,302,886 +21.5 Daily Averages





Volume 61.4 million 47.8 million +28.5 Value $925.5 million $723.1 million +28.0 Transactions 98,465 80,727 +22.0

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK



December 2025 November 2025 December 2024 Volume 29,179,206 30,068,453 23,618,515 Value $725,389,774 $750,042,786 $746,137,592 Transactions 109,032 113,504 71,458 Daily Averages





Volume 1.4 million 1.5 million 1.2 million Value $35.4 million $37.5 million $38.3 million Transactions 5,319 5,675 3,665

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 392,568,509 145,904,812 +169.1 Value $8,700,260,268 $4,748,855,850 +83.2 Transactions 1,138,752 479,373 +137.6 Daily Averages





Volume 1.6 million 0.6 million +170.1 Value $34.7 million $18.9 million +83.9 Transactions 4,546 1,906 +138.5

Montreal Exchange



December 2025 November 2025 December 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 19,928,614 20,484,351 16,750,195 Open Interest (Contracts) 31,429,744 33,839,881 23,611,466

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 234,406,982 196,457,160 +19.3 Open Interest (Contracts) 31,429,744 23,611,466 +33.1

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of December 31, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all December trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

