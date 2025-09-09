Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) ("Metaguest" or the "Company") an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, is pleased to announce the closing of an additional tranche of its secured loan facility of up to $1,000,000 (the "Facility"), first announced on May 9, 2025 and subsequently reaffirmed on June 23, 2025 and August 1, 2025.

The Company has closed on $224,000 of gross proceeds in this second tranche. Together with the $193,000 initial tranche closed on May 14, 2025, total funds raised under the Facility now stand at $417,000. The Facility bears interest at 12% per annum with a 12% loan advance fee payable in Class A Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The loan advance fee for this tranche will be satisfied through the issuance of 268,800 Class A Common Shares. Each tranche has a 12-month term with an option for the Company to extend for an additional six months. The loans are secured by a general security agreement over the Company's assets and rank pari passu with the Company's existing secured obligations.

A trust, for which a director of the Company is one of several trustees, participated in the tranche. The participation does not constitute a related party transaction under applicable securities laws. The Company has also commenced work toward closing its third tranche. Proceeds from the financing are being put towards working capital requirements.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

