Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a VTEM and Magnetic airborne geophysical survey over its entire 26,237-hectare Great Northern Project, the Company's flagship asset in Newfoundland. The survey was completed by Geotech Ltd. and represents the first modern, consistent geophysical dataset across the consolidated property.

Processing and interpretation are underway, with final deliverables expected shortly. Campbell & Walker Geophysics, engaged for quality control during the survey, are independently processing and modeling the data to refine and prioritize drill targets.

Survey Highlights

First-Ever Comprehensive Coverage - This is the first modern airborne geophysical survey to cover the full 40 km strike length of the consolidated Great Northern Project.

Major Structures Confirmed - Preliminary magnetic data highlights not only the known large, property-scale structural features interpreted as key controls on gold mineralization, but also the second and third order structures that can represent the traps for mineralization.

Correlation with Known Gold - These newly mapped, discrete structural trends show strong spatial correlation with the project's five key gold areas, which host an historical estimate at the Rattling Brook deposit and 51,000 indicated oz Au and 4,200 oz Au at the Viking deposit (for more details, please refer to the news release from May 29th, 2025 titled "Gold Hunter Consolidates Large Gold District in Newfoundland").

Drill Targeting in Progress - Once this new geophysical dataset is processed and modelled, it will be integrated with historical geological and geochemical information to refine high-priority drill targets for the Company's maiden drill program.





Figure 1. The Great Northern Project's strategic position, showing the 2024-2025 airborne survey flight path.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8550/265719_0b565c9d84640a72_002full.jpg

Processing and interpretation are ongoing with final deliverables from Geotech still pending. Campbell & Walker Geophysics were engaged for Quality Control throughout the survey, but more importantly are also processing and modeling the data to further integrate this data for refining and prioritizing drill holes. Gold Hunter, Mercator, Campbell & Walker and Geotech working on their respective pieces and will later integrate.

Strategic Positioning in a Tier-1 Mining District

The Great Northern Project is situated in one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions, benefiting from an exceptional combination of geological potential, infrastructure, and historical work.

The project lies just 80 kilometres from Equinox Gold's newly commissioned Valentine Gold Mine, which recently celebrated its first gold pour. Gold Hunter believes the Great Northern Project shares several geological and structural features with Valentine, underscoring the district-scale opportunity along this portion of the Doucers Valley Fault.

In addition to favourable geology, the property is bisected by the Baie Verte Highway, the main transportation artery connecting the region to mills and a deep-sea port. This provides superior, year-round road access compared to many other projects in the district, representing a significant logistical advantage in any future development scenario.

The project also benefits from a strong foundation of past exploration, including:

A historical estimate of 255,000 ounces of gold at the Rattling Brook deposit, (Magna Terra Minerals, effective date January 23, 2019; see NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit, White Bay Area, Newfoundland, Canada).

51,000 ounces of indicated gold and 4,200 ounces of inferred gold at the Viking deposit (see Gold Hunter news release dated May 29, 2025, "Gold Hunter Consolidates Large Gold District in Newfoundland" for additional details).

More than 500 historical drill holes across the property, as well as the past-producing Browning Gold Mine.

Cautionary Note regarding Historical Estimates

The historic estimate was originally prepared for Magna Terra and presented in "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit, Great Northern Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland, Canada", with an effective date of January 23, 2019. The historical estimate was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards (2014) and categorized as Inferred under that methodology. Tonnages have been rounded to the nearest 10,000 and ounces have been rounded to the nearest 1,000. Totals may not sum due to rounding. The historical estimate was interpolated using Ordinary Kriging from 1.5m assay composites. An average bulk density of 2.70 g/cm3 has been applied. The historical estimate was reported within a maximum depth of 200m. The Rattling Brook Deposit historical estimate is relevant because it is the culmination of previous work conducted on the property and demonstrates the three-dimensional continuity of gold mineralization. A qualified person has not conducted sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current Mineral Resources. Additional core drilling, metallurgical studies, assessment of reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, and consideration of core drilling completed since the effective date may be required to verify the historical estimate as current Mineral Resources. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves.

Taken together, this combination of Tier-1 jurisdiction, excellent infrastructure, and a substantial base of historical exploration positions Gold Hunter as one of the most advanced junior explorers in the district.

Sean A. Kingsley, President & CEO, commented:

"Completion of the airborne survey is a major milestone, giving us a unified dataset over our entire 50-kilometre-long project for the first time. Our project combines the right geology in a district-scale structural corridor analogous to the nearby Valentine Gold Mine, with an unparalleled logistical advantage from the highway that runs through our property. This new geophysical data is a valuable layer we need to effectively target the high-grade potential we know exists here. We are excited to advance the project methodically and unlock the district-scale opportunity at Great Northern."

Financing Update

The Company also provides an update on its financing strategy. Gold Hunter previously announced a financing in support of its exploration plans. While the originally announced tranche structure is now void, the Company strategically raised sufficient funds to complete the airborne geophysical survey and associated analysis.

Gold Hunter maintains adequate working capital to complete ongoing data interpretation and target prioritization work. However, additional financing will be required to execute the planned drill program, and management is actively evaluating funding opportunities to ensure drilling can begin as quickly as possible.

Next Steps

Receipt of final processed and modeled data from Geotech and Campbell & Walker Geophysics.

Integration of geophysical results with existing geological and geochemical datasets.

Ranking and prioritization of targets for the Company's maiden drill program.

Preparation of a follow-up release outlining the financing strategy and corporate initiatives to advance drilling.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven exploration strategy, merging modern techniques with historical data to unlock district-scale opportunities. The Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and nearly 50 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure, is the Company's flagship asset. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration, stakeholder engagement, and creating long-term shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Technical Disclosure

This news release, along with all scientific and technical information, has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is the consulting technical lead for Gold Hunter.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential of the Great Northern Project, exploration plans, geophysical survey integration, financing availability, and future drilling targets.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability of the Company to secure financing for the planned drill program, market conditions, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, high interest rates, and global economic and geopolitical conditions may further impact the Company's performance and financing ability. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265719

SOURCE: Gold Hunter Resources Inc.