

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has acquired St. Paul, Minnesota-based Bremer Insurance Agencies, Inc., a property and casualty insurance broker serving commercial, agricultural, and personal clients across Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bremer Insurance became part of Old National Bancorp through its acquisition of Bremer Bank.



Following the transaction, Travis Hoaglund and his team will join Gallagher's Great Lakes region retail property/casualty brokerage operations under the leadership of Sean Gallagher.



Chairman and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. said Bremer Insurance's strong client service record will enhance Gallagher's retail brokerage offerings in the Upper Midwest, and he welcomed the team to the company.



Tuesday AJG closed at $298.50, down 0.21%, and showed no after-hours movement on the NYSE.



