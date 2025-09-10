

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired IAMConcepts, a Toronto-based company specializing in identity and access management - IAM services.



The move enhances Accenture's ability to deliver advanced IAM solutions across Canada's critical infrastructure sectors, including financial services, utilities, mining, and transportation.



Founded in 2013, IAMConcepts has delivered hundreds of projects for Canada's largest banks, insurers, higher education, and infrastructure organizations. Its services span Identity Governance and Administration, Privileged Access Management, and Customer IAM.



Accenture said the acquisition comes at a time when AI is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape, while many organizations still rely on legacy IAM systems. Company leaders emphasized that combining IAMConcepts' expertise with Accenture's cybersecurity capabilities will help clients adopt holistic identity security strategies to build digital trust and resilience.



IAMConcepts' CEO, Fahad Kabir, noted the growing need for robust IAM protections in the age of agentic and generative AI. Accenture executives highlighted the partnership as a critical step in safeguarding Canadian organizations against increasingly complex cyber threats.



The deal marks Accenture's 23rd cybersecurity acquisition since 2015, continuing its strategy to expand global security capabilities. IAMConcepts was recently recognized by KuppingerCole as a North American leader in IAM systems integration, while Accenture was named a leader in Everest Group's IAM Services Peak Matrix assessment.



Tuesday ACN closed at $251.99, down 1.40%, and traded after hours at $252.29, up 0.12%, on the NYSE.



