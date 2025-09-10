Hyundai Mobis Targets Global Top 3 with Electrification, Integration, and UX Innovation

The company held a media session at IAA Mobility 2025 under the theme of 'Automotive Trends and Hyundai Mobis' Leading Technologies'

It presented three innovation keywords: Sustainable Electrification, Optimized integration of functions, Maximized in-vehicle user experience.

It is strengthening its lineup of leading-edge technologies, including holographic windshield display, battery system portfolio, and SDV solution

SEOUL, South Korea and MUNICH, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) unveiled its vision for innovative technologies that will lead the future mobility market at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, reaffirming its goal of becoming a global top 3 automotive supplier. The company ranks sixth on the list of the Top 100 Global Suppliers announced by Automotive News.

On the 9th, Hyundai Mobis held a media session titled "Automotive Trends and Hyundai Mobis' Leading Technologies" at the Yellow Stage of the Messe Munich Center in Germany, where IAA 2025 kicked off. Axel Maschka, Head of Sales and Executive Vice President, Hyundai Mobis shared Mobis' recent achievements in the European and global markets, examples of how Mobis' future technologies are being realized through global orders, and the future technology strategies currently in preparation.

"Our vision to leap into the global Top 3 in the medium to long term is clear. Our approach of staying ahead of the market and turning crises into opportunities will be the driving force behind this vision," said Maschka at the beginning of his presentation. Hyundai Mobis has already secured large orders from leading global customers such as Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz through its electrification-focused strategy in Europe, and by concentrating its R&D resources on future core products, it is maintaining a solid growth momentum even in the face of the electric vehicle chasm.

Setting three innovation pillars: Sustainable Electrification, Integrated Excellence, and Vision in Motion

Hyundai Mobis announced that it will lead the market by setting three key objectives for proactive R&D and product portfolio development: "Sustainable Electrification, Integrated Excellence, and Vision in Motion."

The company began its battery system business in 2009 and currently holds a BSA portfolio covering all existing eco-friendly vehicles. In addition, it is continuously developing new battery technologies to ensure safety, which is considered the biggest barrier to the mass adoption of electric vehicles, thereby enhancing customer and market trust in sustainable electrification while advancing electrification technology.

Notable examples include the company's self-developed "battery cooling system" and "fire extinguishing agent system." Mobis monitors high temperatures caused by internal chemical reactions that degrade battery performance through its battery monitoring system (BMS), while simultaneously preventing battery accidents through a dual cooling system. It has also developed technology that automatically sprays fire extinguishing agents to immediately suppress fires in the event of battery cell ignition.

In the era of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), the technological capabilities of mobility companies depend on how well they can integrate and simplify vehicle structures. Hyundai Mobis secured core solutions for next-generation chassis systems, including steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire, and independent rear-wheel steering.

Currently, the company is working to enhance the completeness of these products and build an integrated solution that controls all vehicle movements with a single controller. This integrated solution is a technology that will become the core foundation of SDV by implementing a flexible vehicle architecture that transcends hardware limitations, operating steering and braking with a single software, and upgrading performance through wireless updates.

Another area of focus for Hyundai Mobis in the future mobility innovation process is "Vision in Motion" based on the convergence of electronic technologies. Hyundai Mobis is working to realize its goal of providing drivers sitting in the vehicle cockpit with a differentiated experience in terms of visuals and immersion that they have never experienced before.

A representative technology for this is the holographic windshield display (HWD). As the world's first HWD to apply holographic optical film, it displays all vehicle information on the windshield using special optical technology without the need for separate displays such as LED or OLED. HWD is a different technology from the recently popularized HUD (Head-Up Display), offering a new dimension of user experience by providing vehicle information, surrounding information, navigation, and even entertainment content through a wide field of view without a frame.

Global partnerships and portfolio built by Mobis based on future mobility technology

Hyundai Mobis participated in the IAA for the first time in 2021, when the electric vehicle era was in full swing, and unveiled its integrated electrification technology platform, the "EV Skateboard." This led to its success in securing orders for battery systems for next-generation electric vehicles from Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker, and last year, the company broke ground on its BSA plant in Spain, capable of producing up to 360,000 units annually.

Through the organic integration of automotive electronics technologies, Hyundai Mobis continues to set new standards for future cockpits. The company has been updating its next-generation integrated digital cockpit, 'M.VICS,' annually and is currently receiving orders from global customers for its critical technology elements. Among these, the holographic AR HUD (augmented reality head-up display) is nearing market launch through collaboration with global automakers.

Hyundai Mobis is improving its business structure by focusing on high-value-added products for future mobility and promoting advanced research and development to strengthen its presence and position in the global market. Based on this, the company plans to expand the proportion of global customers in the core parts sector to 40% by 2033. At IAA 2025, the company is also inviting global customers to showcase its core parts portfolio and conduct aggressive sales activities.

"Our strategy is to proactively develop differentiated technologies that meet customer needs, drive technological paradigm shifts, and expand our position in the global market. We will establish our position as a leading mobility technology company by combining new technology competitiveness, advanced execution capabilities, and speed," said Lee Gyu-suk, President and CEO of Hyundai Mobis, at the "2025 CEO Investor Day" held last month.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769494/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769493/2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/5493557/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-targets-global-top-3-with-electrification-integration-and-ux-innovation-302551681.html