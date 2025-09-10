

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved INLEXZO (gemcitabine intravesical system), a novel and potentially practice-changing treatment for certain types of bladder cancer. INLEXZO addresses the need for additional options following unsuccessful Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy and for patients who are either ineligible for or refuse bladder removal surgery (radical cystectomy). Previously known as TAR-200, INLEXZO is indicated for adult patients with BCG-unresponsive, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors.



INLEXZO is the first and only drug-releasing system designed to deliver extended local therapy directly into the bladder for cancer treatment. This innovative approach has demonstrated remarkable efficacy, with 82 percent of patients achieving a complete response-without requiring reinduction therapy, the company said.



