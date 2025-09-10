

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYOCY, 6971.T) and Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd. have signed a joint development agreement to co-create advanced ceramic materials for use in next-generation fusion energy plants, Kyocera Corp. said in a statement.



As part of the partnership, Kyocera has also made a strategic investment in Kyoto Fusioneering ('KF') through the Kyocera Venture Innovation Fund I (KVIF-I), a corporate venture fund established jointly with Global Brain Corporation. By combining Kyocera's expertise in materials science with KF's cutting-edge fusion technologies, the two companies aim to accelerate the development and real-world deployment of fusion energy.



Fusion energy is widely recognized as a potential game-changer in addressing global energy demands and combating climate change. Compared to conventional thermal and nuclear power generation, fusion offers a clean, virtually limitless energy source with minimal greenhouse gas emissions and significantly less hazardous radioactive waste.



As per the new agreement, Kyocera will contribute its ceramic technologies and manufacturing know-how, while KF will bring advanced fusion engineering expertise and deep knowledge of reactor materials. Together, they will tackle key technical challenges and advance the development of materials critical to the future of fusion energy.



The collaboration between Kyocera Corporation and Kyoto Fusioneering will center on three key areas of innovation. First, the partners will develop advanced silicon carbide composite materials tailored for use in fusion energy plants, aiming to enhance durability and performance under extreme conditions. Second, they will create specialized components for solid oxide electrolysis cells (SOECs), which play a critical role in the efficient recovery of tritium-a vital fuel in fusion reactions. Lastly, the two companies will jointly explore additional component technologies that support the broader development and deployment of next-generation fusion energy systems.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News