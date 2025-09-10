

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard said it is advancing AI-powered payments with new tools for developers, expanded consulting services and deeper collaboration across the global tech and finance ecosystem. By the holiday season, all U.S. Mastercard cardholders will be enabled for the Mastercard Agent Pay program, with global rollout to follow shortly thereafter. Mastercard is also launching: Agent Toolkit; Agent Sign-Up; Insight Tokens; and Agentic Consulting Services.



'We're working with partners across the ecosystem to build the standards and tools that will define agentic commerce,' said Jorn Lambert, chief product officer at Mastercard.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News