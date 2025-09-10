Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson interim report Q1 2025/26

Strong growth across the entire range

First quarter - 1 May to 31 July

Net sales amounted to 2,814 MSEK (2,623), an increase of 7%, of which 10% relates to organic growth and -3% to currency effects

Online sales amounted to 542 MSEK (494), an increase of 10%

Operating profit amounted to 278 MSEK (203)

Profit after tax totalled 208 MSEK (146)

Earnings per share was 3.27 SEK (2.30)

Decision to revise the presentation format of the income statement from function of expense method to nature of expense method. The change will take effect from this interim report for Q1 2025/26. See more information in accounting policies, Note 1

Events after the end of the reporting period

Net sales in August amounted to 1,017 MSEK (968), an increase of 5%, of which 7% relates to organic growth and -2% to currency effects

CEO Kristofer Tonström comments on first quarter 2025/26:

The 2025/26 financial year has started well with an organic sales increase of 10 per cent and an operating profit which increased by 37 per cent in the first quarter. As before, we can see how our efforts to make the assortment relevant throughout the year are yielding results. We launched a large number of new products during the first months of the year, which contributed to strong sales of both the basic range and seasonal products. All in all, net sales amounted to 2,814 MSEK (2,623) in the quarter and the operating result improved to 278 MSEK (203), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.9 per cent (7.7). Free cash flow in the quarter increased to 306 MSEK (247) and earnings per share was SEK 3.27 (2.30).

Committed co-workers drive profitable growth

The development of the store network remains positive, with strong sales in comparable units in all markets. Our co-workers in stores have done an impressive job of taking care of all customers during the summer months and converting visits into sales with a very high level of customer satisfaction. Another example of how the organisation is constantly working to stay one step ahead is how we prepared for the summer, which enabled us to quickly fill stores with new products when demand for products such as fans and air conditioning suddenly skyrocketed.

New steps for online sales

Online sales is continuing to contribute to profitable growth. Through effective marketing and methodical pricing, we increased sales by almost 30 per cent via www.clasohlson.com during the quarter. We are also continuing to expand our e-com-exclusive range, which now includes more than 4,500 products. These products account for approximately one quarter of total e-com sales. We are also seeing positive development for the B2C business within the Spares Group through the sales channels Teknikdelar and Batteriexperten. Since July 2025, we have also been offering several batteries from Batteriexperten in Clas Ohlson's sales channels and look forward to creating more positive synergies in the future. It is worth noting that Spares' increasing sales to private customers, which largely consist of cables, chargers and other accessories for mobile phones, are occurring in parallel with sales in the Connect & enjoy your home product niche at Clas Ohlson reaching new record levels.

Focus on factors we can influence

Currency fluctuations are one of the external factors that have the greatest impact on our results. Since we have such a large share of sales in Norway, the weaker NOK has a direct impact on net sales and earnings. However, we were able to offset the negative effects of the NOK during the quarter, largely thanks to lower purchasing prices. In addition, the positive effect of a stronger SEK in relation to the US dollar, our main purchasing currency, has gradually begun to have an impact. The rapidly changing external conditions underscore the importance of continuing to work on things we can influence ourselves in order to remain competitive at all levels and thus be prepared for all situations in an uncertain market climate.

Strong sales in August provide energy for the autumn

With August sales for the first time exceeding 1 billion SEK, we have been able to maintain a strong sales momentum. Organic sales growth amounted to 7 per cent, driven by strong development across the entire range. We are now entering an autumn with several important sales months, followed by an intense Christmas shopping season, during which we will continue to create value for customers, employees and shareholders. Preparations to serve our customers in the best possible way are in full swing, including the refurbishment of several key stores. We will also open three new stores during the second quarter, the first of which will open tomorrow in Namsos, Norway. I look forward to this and much more! See you in stores and online!

Webcasted presentation today at 9.00 a.m.

President and CEO Kristofer Tonström and CFO Pernilla Walfridsson will comment on the report at 9:00 CEST today at a webcasted presentation. The presentation will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. Link to webcast.

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. Link to teleconference.

An on-demand version of the webcast will be available at about.clasohlson.com after closing of the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and IR +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7:00 a.m. CEST on 10 September 2025.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in three markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 12 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.