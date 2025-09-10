Neola Medical AB: Neola Medical granted European patent enabling lung monitoring beyond preterm born babies

Neola Medical AB (publ) announces today that the company has been granted a European patent for an invention aiming to enable lung monitoring in broader patient groups. This new patent complements the granted protection in the U.S. and China and strengthens Neola Medical's intellectual property portfolio in the European market. The innovation has the potential to expand the application of Neola Medical's technology beyond preterm born babies to older children, and potentially adults, thereby broadening the future market potential.

"Europe, together with the U.S. and China, represents our most important future markets. This granted patent not only strengthens our protection of core technology but also opens opportunities to apply our innovation in additional patient groups. That represents an exciting future growth potential for Neola Medical," says CEO Hanna Sjöström.

The invention covered by this patent is a key part of Neola Medical's patent family "System and method for laser based internal analysis of gases in a body of a human" focused on positioning the light source inside the body when measuring gas in the lungs. It enables new opportunities for continuous, non-invasive lung monitoring across a wider range of patients, from fragile preterm born babies to potentially older children and adults.

For further information, contact:

Hanna Sjöström, CEO

e-mail: hanna.sjostrom@neolamedical.com

About Neola Medical

Neola Medical AB (publ) develops an innovative medical technology device for non-invasive, continuous lung monitoring and real-time alerts of potentially life-threatening lung complications in preterm born babies. By enabling instant detection, the technology aims to support earlier intervention, improve clinical decision-making, enhance long-term outcomes, and ultimately contribute to saving lives. The patented, cutting-edge technology was developed at Lund University in Sweden and is based on a spectroscopic method that measures changes in lung volume and oxygen gas concentration. Neola Medical builds on Sweden's longstanding legacy of medical technology innovation and contributions to global health care. Neola Medical was founded in 2016 and is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market (ticker: NEOLA). Read more at www.neolamedical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.