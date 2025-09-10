Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
WKN: A1H65A | ISIN: NL0010391025 | Ticker-Symbol: PHGN
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 11:13
1,286 Euro
+4,55 % +0,056
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 07:06 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pharming Group N.V.: Pharming Group promoted to the Euronext AMX index

Leiden, the Netherlands, September 10, 2025: Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (Euronext: PHARM; Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced that it has been promoted from the Euronext AScX® (Small Cap) to the AMX® (MidCap) index, effective from September 22, 2025.

Euronext Amsterdam announced the results of its review of the AMX index, which comprises 25 companies based on free-float market capitalization and liquidity. This marks Pharming's return to the AMX index, reflecting the Company's strong growth momentum.

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Pharming's inclusion in the AMX mid cap index reflects our financial and pipeline growth momentum. It will further increase our visibility and attractiveness to investors. Looking forward, we remain focused on executing on our significant commercial and pipeline catalysts and continuing to develop into a leading global rare disease company."

About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are commercializing and developing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", "anticipate'', "believe'', "could'', "estimate'', "expect'', "goals'', "intend'', "may'', "milestones", "objectives'', "outlook'', "plan'', "probably'', "project'', "risks'', "schedule", "seek'', "should'', "target'', "will'' and similar terms and phrases. Examples of forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory, commercial, competitive and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2024 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release. Pharming does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information.

For further public information, contact:
Pharming Group, Leiden, the Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696

Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Simon Conway/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: pharming@lifespring.nl

US PR
Ethan Metelenis
T: +1 (917) 882-9038
E: Ethan.Metelenis@precisionaq.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
