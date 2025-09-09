The China Fund, Inc. Records Third Fiscal Quarter 2024/2025 Results

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025.

For the nine months ended July 31, 2025, the Fund recorded net investment income of $1,647,647 or $0.17 per share, versus net investment income of $1,408,498 or $0.14 per share, for the nine months ended July 31, 2024. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments and foreign currency transactions for the nine months ended July 31, 2025 were $14,788,540 or $1.54 per share, compared to net realized and unrealized losses on investments and foreign currency transactions of $4,133,400 or $0.42 per share, for the nine months ended July 31, 2024.

As of July 31, 2025, the Fund had total net assets of $156,430,675, and its net asset value per share was $16.27 based on 9,612,390 shares outstanding. A distribution of $0.1497 per share from ordinary income was declared in December 2024 and paid in January 2025.

The table below provides the Fund's total net assets, net asset value per share, and shares outstanding for various time periods.



July 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 July 31, 2024







Total Net Assets $156,430,675 $143,558,730 $114,646,675 Net Asset Value Per Share $16.27 $14.67 $11.61 Shares Outstanding 9,612,390 9,783,829 9,871,307

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of (i) companies for which the principal securities trading market is in the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in each case derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. While the Fund is permitted to invest in direct equity investments of companies organized in China, it presently holds no such investments. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN". The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

Please note: On June 20, 2025, the Fund announced that the Fund's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a plan of liquidation and dissolution for the Fund. The Plan will be submitted to Fund stockholders for approval at a Special Meeting. The date of the Special Meeting and more detailed information about the proposed liquidation and Plan will be set forth in a proxy statement to be mailed to the Fund's stockholders in the near future. The Board recommends that the Fund's stockholders vote for the liquidation of the Fund at the Special Meeting.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest.

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

