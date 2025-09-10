Evonik Oxeno goes live with upgraded decision-centric planning platform in the cloud

ANTWERPEN, BE / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / OMP and Evonik Oxeno announce the successful go-live of a significant digital transformation milestone: the move of OMP's Unison Planning to the cloud across Evonik Oxeno's key production sites in Marl and Antwerp. With this project going live, Oxeno elevates its planning capabilities into a new insight-driven, decision-centric planning era.

This is not a new beginning. It's the next evolution of a platform that has been live and delivering real results since April 2021. Over the last four years, Evonik Oxeno has embraced decision-centric planning, calculating 30 to 50 scenarios per day and nearly 10,000 simulations since the launch. These scenarios allow teams to explore future possibilities and make informed, data-driven decisions across the company's chemical value chain. The result is a supply chain that can respond to feedstock volatility, market shifts, or logistical risks while safeguarding business continuity and capturing opportunities.

The newly deployed version is a significant enhancement, built from the ground up based on four years of operational insight. It introduces a streamlined cloud environment, a purpose-built framework for continuous production, and more intelligent, low-friction workflows, making it easier and faster for planners to proactively optimize, simulate, compare, and act on complex scenarios. While the core approach remains the same, the new version lowers the barriers to advanced planning. It accelerates the path to insight, empowering planners to focus more on strategic decision-making.

"We didn't reinvent how we work, we just made it easier," said Frank Beißmann, Managing Director at Evonik Oxeno. "With this new version, we've taken everything we've learned and turned it into a faster, more intuitive, and even more powerful platform supporting confident, proactive decisions."

OMP's continued partnership with Evonik Oxeno underscores a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence in the chemical industry.

"Oxeno's forward-thinking approach is a benchmark for what decision-centric planning can achieve," said Christian Wöllenstein, Senior Project Manager at OMP. "This upgrade reflects our shared vision of continuous improvement, one where supply chain planning is deeply intelligent, future-proof, and business-aligned."

For a deeper dive into how Evonik Oxeno transformed its planning - including organizational changes, scenario-based decision-making, and sustainability gains beyond what's covered here - explore the full story.

