Ryde Group: Ryde Partners with MooVita for Autonomous Shuttle Pilot in Punggol as Singapore Accelerates Self-Driving Vehicle Adoption

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American: RYDE)("Ryde' or the "Company"), a technology company with a leading platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today announced its strategic partnership with MooVita and the submission of a comprehensive proposal to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for an SAE Level 4 autonomous shuttle service in Punggol.

This initiative directly responds to Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow's announcement that Punggol will be the first HDB estate to pilot autonomous shuttles by the fourth quarter of 2025 due to its mature travel patterns, well-developed infrastructure, and valuable resident feedback that has helped identify practical routes for autonomous shuttle operations.

Strategic Partnership to launch pilot in Punggol

The Ryde-MooVita partnership brings together Ryde's established mobility platform with MooVita's specialized autonomous vehicle operations knowledge. The proposed service will operate fully integrated autonomous shuttles connecting Punggol residents to MRT stations and transport hubs, accessible seamlessly through the Ryde app.

"We are taking a methodical, safety-first approach that prioritises public confidence while advancing Singapore's autonomous mobility adoption," said Terence Zou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ryde Group. "Subject to LTA approvals, launching in Punggol will allow us to validate real-world use cases in a community that is both ready and receptive."

MooVita will provide the technical backbone for the service through its proven shuttle deployment experience in fixed-route autonomous vehicle operations.

"This partnership represents a convergence of platform reach with specialised autonomous capabilities," said Derrick Loh, Co-Founder, and CEO at MooVita. "Our expertise combined with Ryde's established user base creates an optimal environment for demonstrating practical autonomous mobility benefits to Singapore residents."

Phased Deployment with Safety-First Approach

The service will launch with certified onboard safety officers for 12 months, then transition through remote supervision stages toward fully autonomous operation, subject to LTA approvals and performance milestones. This methodical approach reflects industry learning from successful global deployments and prioritizes public confidence.

Setting new transparency standards, Ryde will publicly disclose comprehensive performance metrics including service availability, trips per vehicle, and safety records through regular reporting periods.

Building Singapore's AV Platform Infrastructure

Beyond the Punggol pilot, Ryde is developing a comprehensive AV platform designed to connect different autonomous vehicle operators including fixed shuttles, robotaxis, and other autonomous mobility services. This operator-agnostic infrastructure will enable seamless integration of multiple AV providers through standardized systems, creating a unified marketplace for autonomous transportation.

"We are building more than just a shuttle service-we are creating the foundational AV platform for Singapore's autonomous mobility ecosystem," explained Terence Zou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ryde Group. "Our platform will connect different operators offering AV fixed shuttles, robotaxis, and other autonomous services, enabling residents to access all autonomous mobility options through a single interface."

Advancing Singapore's Smart Mobility Vision

While the immediate focus is on the Punggol pilot, Ryde's broader vision extends to scaling its autonomous shuttle and on-demand services to other estates and industrial zones across Singapore. This progression-from fixed-route shuttles in Punggol to potential robotaxi deployments in areas like Jurong and Tuas-positions Ryde to meet Singapore's evolving transport needs while supporting the nation's smart mobility roadmap.

"We have submitted a compelling proposal for a geofenced autonomous shuttle service in Punggol. We will take a phased, safety-first approach that builds public confidence and lays the groundwork to scale autonomous mobility across Singapore," added Terence Zou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ryde Group.

The proposal aligns with Singapore's broader vision for greener, smarter, and more inclusive transportation. By addressing both operational requirements and safety standards, the project strengthens Singapore's position as a global leader in autonomous mobility innovation.

Regular performance reporting and milestone-based progression ensure accountability while maintaining flexibility for optimization based on operational learnings, supporting LTA's structured approach to autonomous vehicle integration.

As Singapore continues building its smart nation capabilities, Ryde's comprehensive approach positions the city-state at the forefront of practical, resident-focused autonomous vehicle implementation with implications extending to urban planning, technology adoption, and regional competitiveness.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

About MooVita Pte Ltd.

MooVita curates smart mobility solutions to roadworthy autonomous vehicles for urban municipalities worldwide. The company, headquartered in Singapore and with offices in Malaysia and China, has proudly been doing so since 2016. Today, being one of the pioneers to stand strong for a paradigm shift in mobility, we transform existing infrastructure fleets into autonomous modes for multitudinous driving conditions and offer different people and goods transportation applications.

