Ryde Group: Ryde Partners with Kris+ to Let Members Redeem Miles for Everyday Rides

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American: RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today announced a new collaboration with Kris+, the lifestyle rewards app of Singapore Airlines, enabling KrisFlyer members to redeem their miles for RydeCoins at exclusive discounted rates via the Kris+ app.

Through this collaboration, members can now enjoy greater flexibility and value from their miles, whether commuting to work, heading to the airport, or travelling across the city. RydeCoins can be used exclusively for Ryde services, offering a seamless and rewarding mobility experience for everyday rides.

KrisFlyer members can now access Ryde vouchers on the Kris+ app and enjoy up to 12% off when redeeming miles or paying with cash. Ryde vouchers can be used to top up RydeCoins, which can be spent directly in the Ryde app for any trip booked in Singapore. Members can earn 2 miles for every SGD 1 spent when purchasing Ryde vouchers through the Kris+ app, adding extra value to each redemption.

A Step Towards Smarter, Greener Mobility

This collaboration supports Ryde's mission to make sustainable mobility both accessible and rewarding. With more Singaporeans turning to electric and shared rides, the partnership between Ryde and Kris+ brings together convenience, savings, and sustainability within a single ecosystem.

"We're excited to work with Kris+ to turn everyday rides into rewarding journeys," said Nadia Tan, Assistant Marketing Manager (Partnerships) of Ryde. "By allowing users to redeem their miles for RydeCoins, we are creating a smarter and more connected mobility experience that gives back every time you ride."

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

About Kris+

Kris+ is Singapore Airlines' lifestyle rewards app that brings the world of KrisFlyer miles closer to your everyday life. Users can earn and redeem miles instantly when they shop, dine, or commute with partner brands across Singapore. Kris+ is part of the Singapore Airlines Group and is designed to extend the KrisFlyer experience beyond travel into daily lifestyle moments.

Contacts



For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ryde Group Ltd specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

