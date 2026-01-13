Ryde Group: Ryde Unveils Refreshed Brand Visual Identity to Strengthen Human-Centred Mobility Experience

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today announced the launch of its refreshed visual identity as part of a broader effort to enhance product clarity, usability, and human connection across the entire ride journey.

The refreshed visual identity introduces a warmer, more imaginative design language that reflects Ryde's belief that mobility can be reliable and efficient while supporting people clearly and calmly at every step of their journey. Through soft gradients, expressive illustrations, and clearer visual cues, the new brand expression supports Ryde's ongoing work to reduce friction and improve everyday experiences.

"We wanted the new visual language to feel calm, warm, and intuitive, something that guides people quietly through their journey rather than drawing attention to itself," said Elita Jacinta , Graphic Designer at Ryde. "Every illustration, colour choice, and motion detail was designed to create a smooth, intuitive user flow-supporting both riders and driver-partners from booking through to drop-off."

Design Backed by Product Improvements

The refreshed brand identity is accompanied by incremental product enhancements that support users throughout the ride experience. These include improved in-app user flow, more human-centred messaging in key ride flows, and clearer visual feedback designed to reduce booking errors and support smoother journeys. These updates make the app easier to use by improving navigation, reducing booking errors, and making cashback and rewards clearer for users and drivers.

Ryde has also improved how cashback and rewards are presented within the app, making earnings clearer and easier for users to understand at a glance. This ensures clarity not just during the ride, but after it ends.

These updates are being rolled out progressively across Ryde's digital products and user touchpoints to ensure platform stability while enhancing overall experience quality.

A Clearer Expression of Ryde's Journey Commitment

The refreshed visual identity represents a refinement in how Ryde expresses its long-standing commitment to everyday journeys.

Introduced in phases from early 2026, the new design language emphasizes clarity, warmth, and approachability through optimistic illustrations, soft gradients, and subtle motion elements. These enhancements are designed to support a smoother, more intuitive experience without disrupting how users and driver partners interact with the platform.

Together, these updates reinforce Ryde's commitment to being with riders and driver-partners all the way through every journey.

A Visual Language Rooted in Community and Sustainability

Inspired by Singapore's urban landscape and everyday life, the new illustrations reflect moments such as families sharing rides, drivers supporting communities, and electric vehicles moving through greener city environments. This visual approach reinforces Ryde's commitment to eco-conscious, community-driven mobility and a more liveable city.

"This refresh is not about aesthetics alone," said James Tan, Chief Product Officer of Ryde . "It reflects how we think about product design by balancing reliability, sustainability, and warmth. As we refine Ryde's experience, we want it to feel lighter and more intuitive, without compromising on operational discipline at any point in the journey."

Consistency in Business Principles

While Ryde's visual expression has evolved, its operating principles remain unchanged. Ryde continues to prioritise sustainable unit economics and driver-first policies, including its long-standing 0% commission model , ensuring transparency and resilience for its driver partners.

The refreshed identity reflects how Ryde communicates its values and experience - not a shift in its core business model or platform fundamentals.

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

