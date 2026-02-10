Ryde Group: Ryde Officially Recognises NPHVA to represent Platform Workers to Strengthen Representation and Long-Term Support for Driver-Partners

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the National Private Hire Vehicles Association ("NPHVA"), reaffirming a shared commitment to supporting the welfare, well-being, and work prospects of Ryde driver-partners.

This partnership marks an important step in strengthening constructive collaboration and structured engagement within Singapore's platform work ecosystem, as the sector continues to evolve.

As part of this partnership, Ryde will officially recognise NPHVA to represent its platform workers under the Platform Workers Act. This recognition enables NPHVA to represent and negotiate on behalf of Ryde's driver-partners on work-related matters, including earnings, working conditions, and dispute resolution.

A Framework for Collaboration and Engagement

The MOU establishes a common framework for ongoing dialogue and cooperation between Ryde and NPHVA on matters relating to driver-partners, including:

Regular engagement and consultation on partner-related developments

Strengthening channels for feedback and communication

Supporting fair and sustainable practices that enhance partner welfare

Exploring initiatives that improve safety, protection, and well-being

Encouraging feedback from driver-partners on their day-to-day platform experience

As part of the partnership, NPHVA will represent the collective interests and voice of Ryde driver-partners within the scope of this engagement framework.

Building Towards Long-Term Partnership

Ryde and NPHVA will continue working closely to foster a strong labour-management relationship, and to support initiatives that benefit driver-partners while ensuring business sustainability and regulatory compliance.

Both parties also share the intention to build towards longer-term collaborative agreements that remain practical and aligned with Singapore's platform work environment.

Statements from the Parties

Subashini Thanakodi, Associate Director (Operations) of Ryde, said: Our driver-partners are the backbone of Ryde, and their well-being guides how we shape our platform. This MOU with NPHVA reflects our commitment to open dialogue, fair practices, and a sustainable platform where drivers can thrive. By working closely with NPHVA, we aim to listen to driver feedback, strengthen support structures, and ensure our platform continues to evolve in a way that benefits driver-partners, the association, and the wider community alike"

Lee Hsing Han Raven, Executive Secretary of NPHVA, said: "This partnership is an important step in strengthening support structures for private hire and platform drivers. Through ongoing engagement and collaboration, we aim to enhance the welfare and prospects of Ryde driver-partners."

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

About the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA)

The National Private Hire Vehicles Association is the representative body for private hire and platform drivers in Singapore, advocating for improved welfare, protection, and fair working conditions for platform workers.

Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors . Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ryde Group Ltd specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-officially-recognises-nphva-to-represent-platform-workers-to-1135476