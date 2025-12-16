Ryde Group: Ryde and GO-GENIE Deepen Partnership to Optimize Resources and Unlock More Opportunities for Gig Workers

Collaboration to Introduce Carbon Intelligence and Strengthen Sustainability in Last-Mile Logistics

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, and GO-GENIE, an AI-powered smart logistics ecosystem, have strengthened their strategic partnership to boost on-demand delivery capabilities, uplift gig worker income and introduce real-time carbon measurement into their last-mile operations. The collaboration enables private-hire drivers and riders to attain more earning opportunities while offering their customers a faster and more reliable delivery experience.

The expanded partnership builds on the joint pilot launched in January 2025, when Ryde's driver and rider community was connected to GO-GENIE's logistics platform. The pilot delivered positive outcomes, enabling drivers to access additional earning opportunities during idle and non-peak periods and improving overall vehicle utilization.

A key development in this expanded partnership is the introduction of GO-GENIE's carbon emissions tracking. This capability enables Ryde to monitor delivery-related emissions in real time, baseline its environmental footprint and make informed decisions aligned with Singapore's growing emphasis on sustainable mobility.

Enhanced Benefits to Gig Workers

Drivers and riders can now expect shorter waiting times between jobs, smarter route planning, and reduced fuel usage through GO-GENIE's AI optimization engine. This creates improved opportunities for trip matching, enabling drivers to manage their earnings potential with greater predictability while retaining full flexibility over their working hours. For consumers, the partnership delivers faster pick-ups, smoother delivery experiences, and enhanced reliability. With a wider pool of available drivers and riders, Ryde's customers can also expect quicker turnaround times for both personal and business deliveries.

Ryde and GO-GENIE remain committed to supporting driver and rider wellbeing by helping them manage their schedules safely and avoid overwork, in full compliance with Singapore's platform worker regulations.

Delivering Sustainability and Business Outcomes

The collaboration also deepens both organizations' commitment to environmental responsibility. GO-GENIE's real-time carbon footprint measurement tools will enable Ryde to better track emissions and make informed decisions to reduce its environmental impact, meeting the rising demand for greener logistics solutions.

For GO-GENIE, Ryde's driver community has become an important extension of its asset-light delivery network. The partnership significantly expands GO-GENIE's on-demand fleet capacity and strengthens its ability to support merchants during peak sales periods. By widening its resource pool, GO-GENIE can offer businesses more resilient delivery performance, ensuring they benefit from a network that is both flexible and robust.

"We are excited to partner with GO-GENIE to leverage their innovative technology and contribute to a more sustainable future. With our Support Local initiative, this collaboration aligns well with our vision of providing efficient and eco-friendly mobility solutions," said Mike Liu, Business Development Manager of Ryde. "By optimizing our delivery operations, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint and offer an improved experience to our riders."

"This partnership represents an important step forward for both GO-GENIE and Ryde. By integrating our optimization capabilities with Ryde's established delivery network, we are strengthening our operational foundation and laying the groundwork for scalable, sustainable growth," said Averyl Loke, Business and Brand Development Manager of GO-GENIE. "Together, we are building a future-ready delivery ecosystem that will benefit businesses, drivers and consumers, while contributing to the reduction of logistics-related carbon emissions."

About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

About GO-GENIE

Headquartered in Singapore, GO-GENIE is a smart logistics ecosystem that provides an integrated, scalable and asset-light solution for businesses of all sizes. Our AI-powered platform unifies warehousing, fulfilment and last-mile delivery, connecting multiple providers seamlessly to deliver greater efficiency, real-time visibility, tighter cost control and measurable carbon reduction. GO-GENIE's digital infrastructure will power the next generation of commerce in Southeast Asia, reimagining logistics as the backbone of the region's rapidly evolving supply chain landscape. For more information, visit www.go-genie.com.

