

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Electrical engineering corp. ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW, ABB.ST) Wednesday said that it has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with Swedish nuclear energy company Blykalla to help deploy small modular lead-cooled reactors or SMRs in the maritime industry. This agreement builds on an earlier MoU signed in October 2024, which focused on developing SMR technology to support Sweden's clean energy goals.



ABB said that the wider partnership reflects growing interest in using nuclear energy as a power source for marine vessels. In June, the International Maritime Organization had approved changes to the Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships to accommodate new nuclear technologies, including SMRs.



Blykalla's Swedish Advanced Lead Reactor or SEALER is a compact, passively safe reactor that requires no operator intervention. ABB said that it will contribute its expertise in system integration, power distribution, control, and automation to ensure the successful deployment of SMRs for shipboard applications.



Commenting on the MoU, Juha Koskela, President, ABB's Marine & Ports division, said, 'SMRs hold significant potential to drive decarbonization, and our collaboration with Blykalla will help to advance their viability in maritime applications. Next-generation SMRs will enable innovative ship designs that can help to reduce emissions compared to vessels powered by carbon-based fuels. We are proud to partner with Blykalla on what represents an important step on shipping's decarbonization journey.'



