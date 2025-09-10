Phoenix Motor Inc.: Phoenix Motor's EdisonFuture Subsidiary Enters Cooperative Agreement with JustGo to Launch Last-Mile Community Delivery Business

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC PINK:PEVM) ("Phoenix Motor" or the "Company"), leader in zero-emission commercial transportation, today announced that its wholly owned EdisonFuture subsidiary has entered into a cooperative agreement with JustGo to develop and operate a new last-mile community delivery business.

The collaboration will initially deploy a fleet of 200 EdisonFuture MEV2/LSV electric vehicles in Orange County, California. The pilot will serve as a testbed for Electric Fleet-as-a-Service (EFaaS), gradually to the upgraded Robot Fleet-as-a-Service (RFaaS) model, designed to streamline community delivery logistics. EdisonFuture will provide the vehicles, maintenance, service, and project funding, while JustGo will serve as fleet agency operator, managing daily operations and logistics.

"This agreement represents a major step for EdisonFuture in building new business models around electrification," said Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix Motor Inc. "By combining EdisonFuture's advanced electric vehicles and funding capacity with JustGo's operational expertise, we aim to accelerate adoption of EFaaS & RFaaS, and drive recurring revenue growth for Phoenix shareholders."

Looking ahead, the partnership envisions expanding beyond driver-based fleets to integrate robotic units and autonomous vehicles, positioning EdisonFuture and JustGo at the forefront of next-generation delivery solutions.

MEV2/LSV Platform: Built for the Gig Economy

The EdisonFuture MEV2/LSV is a California-assembled electric vehicle purpose-built for food delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, DoorDash and Instacart, as well as broader last-mile logistics. With a 15 kWh battery providing up to 120 miles of range per charge, low-speed vehicle compliance for urban and community zones, and fast-charging capability, the MEV2/LSV delivers a right-sized, cost-efficient solution for high-density delivery routes.

Final assembly is performed at Phoenix's Anaheim, California facility, allowing the MEV2/LSV to meet U.S. content and final-assembly requirements while supporting local jobs. Additional pilot customer deliveries are expected in Q4 2025, with this EdisonFuture-JustGo project serving as a high-visibility demonstration of the platform's market readiness.

Market Opportunity

The U.S. food and last-mile delivery sector represents a multi-billion-dollar growth market, with millions of drivers operating daily for gig-economy platforms and local logistics providers. Phoenix's Fleet-as-a-Service model, combining leasing, charging, maintenance, and telematics into a single subscription, aims to lower total cost of ownership while creating a recurring revenue stream for the Company.

By electrifying this rapidly expanding segment and layering in autonomous capabilities over time, EdisonFuture is positioning Phoenix Motor to capture significant share in one of the fastest-growing categories of mobility.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc. is redefining commercial transportation with smart, zero-emission electric vehicles. Through our two brands - PhoenixEV (America manufacturing for America market) and EdisonFuture (International resources for international market) - we deliver a full range of heavy-, medium-, and light-duty EVs, from transit and shuttle buses to delivery vans and trucks.

With cutting-edge electric drive systems and seamless integration of autonomous driving technologies, Phoenix is driving the future of sustainable transit, logistics, and community mobility - in the U.S. and beyond. To learn more, please visit: phoenixev.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

