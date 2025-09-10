Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica and UXR Announce Expanded Distribution Agreement in Canada

Agreement strengthens Canadian veterinarians' access to Zomedica's advanced therapeutic and monitoring solutions

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, announced today that it has expanded its distribution agreement with UXR Inc., a leading Canadian animal health company focused on supporting the needs of veterinarians across Canada.

Under the expanded agreement, UXR will become:

Exclusive distributor of Zomedica's PulseVet ® system in Canada and co-exclusive distributor of the system's consumable Trode accessories.

Exclusive distributor of Zomedica's VETGuardian ® products in Canada.

Distributor of Zomedica's Assisi® product portfolio in Canada, including the Assisi Loop®, DentaLoop®, Loop Lounge®, and Calmer Canine® products.

"Penetrating the Canadian small animal health market of over 4,000 veterinary practices represents an important growth opportunity for Zomedica," noted Larry Heaton, Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer. "Canadian pet parents love their 28 million pets as we do in the United States, fueling a projected 7% compound annual growth rate. While we have historically sold Zomedica's PulseVet system directly from the United States to equine veterinarians, we have been seeking in-country distribution for the full array of Zomedica's small animal products and are pleased to partner with UXR to grow together."

This collaboration strengthens Zomedica's ability to deliver innovative technologies that reduce pain, improve recovery, and enhance monitoring in veterinary practices throughout Canada.

Casmir Palmarella, Vice-President of UXR, added: "Our mission has always been to provide veterinarians with technologies that enhance their ability to deliver the highest level of care. By partnering with Zomedica, we are bringing proven, trusted products to clinics across Canada that will support both practitioners and pet owners."

"We are excited to partner with UXR, whose strong presence and relationships with veterinarians across Canada make them an ideal distributor for our therapeutic and monitoring solutions," said Kevin Klass, Senior Vice President of Sales at Zomedica. "Together, we will expand access to advanced tools that improve patient care, including the gold standard PulseVet® shock wave therapy and the breakthrough VETGuardian® remote monitoring system."

The agreement is effective immediately and covers distribution throughout Canada.

About UXR, Inc.

UXR Inc. is a leading Canadian distributor of veterinary equipment, with a strong reputation for innovation, reliability, and customer service. Founded in 1949, UXR is the largest independent supplier of X-Ray solutions for the veterinary market in Canada. We provide a full range of veterinary solutions including X-Ray and imaging systems, anesthesia equipment, surgical lighting, monitors, sterilizers, infusion pumps, rehabilitation, lasers, and more. For more information visit. www.uxr.ca .

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $59 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements and our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, including international efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to realize the anticipated growth opportunities from our acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; supply chain risks associated with tariff changes; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products in Canada and purchase of consumables following adoption of our capital equipment; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

