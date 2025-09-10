24-week data from the Phase 3 STOP-HS clinical trial program of povorcitinib in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) selected as a late-breaking oral presentation

Today Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) announced that it will present new data from its dermatology portfolio at the European Association of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) 2025 Congress, held from September 17 20, in Paris. Highlights include late-breaking, oral and poster presentations featuring data for povorcitinib (INCB054707), an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor, and ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura), a topical JAK1/2 inhibitor.

"Our presence at EADV demonstrates the significant progress across our dermatology portfolio. The late-breaking data from the STOP-HS clinical trial program reinforce the potential of povorcitinib to benefit patients impacted by hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a challenging and debilitating immune-mediated dermatologic condition," said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., President and Head of Research and Development, Incyte. "Data on ruxolitinib cream in new patient populations continues to demonstrate safety and efficacy in individuals with atopic dermatitis (AD), vitiligo and prurigo nodularis (PN). We look forward to advancing these studies, and to providing additional treatment options for patients."

Key abstracts from Incyte-sponsored programs include:

Late-Breaking Oral Presentations

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Povorcitinib for Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Week 24 Interim Phase 3 Results

Presentation ID: D1T01.1C. Session Title: Late Breaking News. Presentation Time: 8:15 9:00 a.m. ET (2:15 3:00 p.m. CEST), September 17, 2025

Prurigo Nodularis

Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib Cream in Patients With Prurigo Nodularis: Pooled Results From the Phase 3 TRuE-PN1 and TRuE-PN2 Randomized, Vehicle-Controlled Studies

Presentation ID: D1T01.2A. Session Title: Late Breaking News. Presentation Time: 10:00 10:15 a.m. ET (4:00 4:15 p.m. CEST), September 17, 2025

Oral Presentation

Vitiligo

Prevalence and Clinical Characteristics of Vitiligo-Associated Hearing Loss Among Patients Enrolled in a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Povorcitinib

Presentation ID: FC03.1G. Session Title: Pigmentary Disorders. Presentation Time: 9:15 10:45 a.m. ET (3:15 4:45 p.m. CEST), September 18, 2025

Poster Presentations

Atopic Dermatitis

Ruxolitinib Cream Demonstrated Long-Term Disease Control with Time Off Treatment in Children with Atopic Dermatitis

Poster #3193

Vitiligo

Characterization of Vitiligo and Repigmentation Response by Lesion Extent and Distribution: Subgroup Analyses from the Ruxolitinib Cream Phase 2 TRuE-V Mechanism of Action Study

Poster #2741

An Open-Label, Phase 2, Safety and Efficacy Study of Ruxolitinib Cream in Patients With Genital Vitiligo

Poster #3236

Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib Cream Combined With NB-UVB Phototherapy for Treatment of Vitiligo

Poster #2738

Multiple Indications

Long-Term Safety of Ruxolitinib Cream in Pediatric and Adult Patients: An Analysis of 7 Phase 3 Clinical Trials in Atopic Dermatitis and Nonsegmental Vitiligo

Poster #2653

About Povorcitinib

Povorcitinib (INCB54707) is an oral small-molecule JAK1 selective inhibitor currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), vitiligo and prurigo nodularis (PN), as well as Phase 2 trials for asthma and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

About Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream

Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream, a novel cream formulation of Incyte's selective JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib, approved by the U.S. Food Drug Administration for the topical treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo in patients 12 years of age and older, is the first and only treatment for repigmentation approved for use in the United States. Opzelura is also approved in the U.S. for the topical short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in non-immunocompromised patients 12 years of age and older whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies, or when those therapies are not advisable. Use of Opzelura in combination with therapeutic biologics, other JAK inhibitors, or potent immunosuppressants, such as azathioprine or cyclosporine, is not recommended.

In Europe, Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream 15mg/g is approved for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo with facial involvement in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age.

Incyte has worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of ruxolitinib cream, marketed in the United States as Opzelura.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

